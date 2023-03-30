Severe weather in the Chicago area is expected to hit in three rounds starting Thursday evening.

The most severe rounds will likely not arrive until Friday, but Thursday's storms could still bring with them thunder, lightning and small hail.

The first round of rain could start late Thursday evening and continue into Friday morning.

While some of this system continues to evolve, stormy conditions are possible across the Chicago area.

The second round of storms moves in after 2 p.m. Friday, moving from west to east -- and quickly. The biggest window for severe conditions will begin around 3 p.m. and continue through 11 p.m.

The third round of storms comes after 6 p.m., again moving from west to east. The threat for severe conditions will remain through about 11 p.m.

There is an increasing threat for all severe weather hazards with the upcoming storms, meaning gusty and damaging winds of up to 75 mph, heavy rain, hail and tornadoes are all possible.

Parts of the region, particularly south and west, along with portions of northwestern suburbs, are under an "enhanced" risk for severe conditions Friday, which means numerous severe storms are possible. Meanwhile much of the area remains under a "slight risk," according to the Storm Prediction Center, meaning "scattered severe storms are possible."

Temperatures are set to soar into the mid-60s on Friday before returning to the more seasonal 40s and 50s for the weekend.

The risk for damaging winds continues into Saturday morning, largely for areas south and west of the city.

"These winds will be capable of downing tree limbs and causing additional power outages," according to the NWS.

While much of the weekend looks to stay dry, there will be a chance for a rain-snow mix early Saturday morning, before skies clear for a partly sunny afternoon.

Next week will likely see the active weather pattern continue, however.