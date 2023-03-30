Timeline: What to Expect and When With Potentially Severe Storms Across Chicago Area

Three rounds of storms could bring threats of damaging winds, heavy rain, hail and possibly even tornadoes to the Chicago area Friday, but when could the worst of it hit and where?

While some of this system continues to evolve, stormy conditions are possible across the Chicago area.

Here's what the NBC 5 Storm Team is tracking as of Thursday morning:

Timing of the Storms

Round 1

The first round of rain could start late Thursday evening and continue into Friday morning. While the threat for severe weather with this round is low, thunder, lightning and small hail could all be possible.

Round 2

The second round of storms moves in after 2 p.m. Friday, moving from west to east -- and quickly. The biggest window for severe conditions will begin around 3 p.m. and continue through 11 p.m.

Round 3

The third round of storms comes after 6 p.m., again moving from west to east. The threat for severe conditions will remain through about 11 p.m.

What to Expect

With each of these storms, there is an increasing threat for all severe weather hazards, meaning gusty and damaging winds of up to 75mph, heavy rain, hail and tornadoes are all possible.

A severe weather threat exists Fri afternoon and eve across the region. Main threats include damaging winds and tornadoes. These storms are expected to be very fast moving. Stay tuned to the latest forecast updates. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/NhsPobAne4 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 30, 2023

Parts of the region, particularly south and west, along with portions of northwestern suburbs, are under an "enhanced" risk for severe conditions Friday, while much of the area remains under a "slight risk," according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The enhanced risk, the third of five severe weather threat levels, indicates "numerous severe storms are possible." A slight risk, however, means "scattered severe storms are possible."

Part of our area is *already* under a Level 3/5 Severe Weather Threat for Friday evening. Do you have a plan ready in case a warning is issued for your area? Learn more about severe weather safety here: https://t.co/5aOwawYuNE #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/0yUE4s68ru — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 29, 2023

What's Next?

Temperatures are set to soar into the mid-60s on Friday before returning to the more seasonal 40s and 50s for the weekend.

While much of the weekend looks to stay dry, there will be a chance for a rain-snow mix early Saturday morning, before skies clear for a partly sunny afternoon.

The risk for damaging winds continues into Saturday morning, largely for areas south and west of the city.

"These winds will be capable of downing tree limbs and causing additional power outages," according to the NWS.

Next week will likely see the active weather pattern continue, however.