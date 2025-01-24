Wrong-way driver killed after colliding with semi on I-80 in suburbs

A wrong-way driver was dead after plowing into a semi tractor-trailer early Friday on Interstate 80 in suburban Minooka.

Around 12:40 a.m., the driver was going east in the westbound lanes near Minooka Road when they ran into the trailer, Illinois state police said.

The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The trucker was taken to an area hospital with injuries, officials said. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Westbound lanes of I-80 remained closed as of 6:30 a.m. and traffic was being rerouted at Ridge Road.

At around 7:30 a.m., ISP confirmed lanes had reopened.

No further information was immediately available.