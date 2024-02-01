Multiple crashes reported in some suburbs as police warn of ‘extremely slick' roads

Police in multiple Chicago suburbs warned of road closures and crashes as "extremely slick" conditions made travel difficult, with some suburbs urging people to avoid traveling if possible.

Marengo police issued a warning just before 6 a.m. on social media early Thursday, saying "the roads are extremely slick and emergency crews are responding to numerous crashes around the area."

"Take it extremely slow if you have to go out and give yourself a lot of following distance," the department wrote, adding that "travel is not recommended at this time."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Elgin police said around 7 a.m. that Big Timer was shut down in both directions between McLean Boulevard and State Street "due to multiple crashes."

Police told NBC Chicago they shut down the road so they could salt it. It was reopened about an hour later.

Accidents were also reported on other roadways across the Chicago area Thursday morning.