Schaumburg Woman Killed, 2 Kids Hurt in Memorial Day Parasailing Accident in Florida

A woman from a Chicago suburb was killed and two children injured in a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys on Memorial Day, authorities said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the accident happened near Pigeon Key at the Old Seven Mile bridge.

Authorities said the trio from Schaumburg, Illinois, were parasailing out of Marathon, Florida, when winds picked up and the parasail struck the bridge.

The woman was killed and two juveniles were injured, the FWC said. One of the juveniles was taken to a hospital in Miami for treatment while the other suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.

The accident is under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the United States Coast Guard.

The parasailing company did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the deceased during this time," FWC said in a statement.