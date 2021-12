The bulk of Chicago’s Vietnamese restaurants are located in Uptown, mainly around Broadway and Argyle streets.

But according to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, a family-run restaurant in Lake View is making some of the best Vietnamese food in town, thanks to the owners’ reliance on both of their mothers back in the kitchen.

Here's where you can go:

Sochi

1358 W. Belmont Ave.

773-901-8511