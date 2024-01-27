The Food Guy: A look at French restaurants in Chicago ahead of the Paris Olympics

The 2024 Summer Olympics are just six months away, and while most people won't be making their way to Paris for the games, there's still a way to feel like you're in France this summer.

NBC Chicago's Steve Dolinsky takes a look at some of the best French restaurants here in Chicago, where nearby residents can get a taste of the cuisine while taking in this summer's games.

Below is a look at some restaurants in downtown Chicago to check out next time you're craving a taste of France.

Obélix

700 N. Sedgewick

312-877-5348

Bistronomic

840 N. Wabash

312-944-8400

Brindille

534 N. Clark St.

312-595-1616

Les Nomades

222 E. Ontario St.

312-649-9010

Café Cremerie

615 N. State St.

312-266-7466