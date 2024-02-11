Super Bowl 2024

Here’s the latest news on the 49ers vs. Chiefs 2024 showdown. Get our coverage on how to watch, game day predictions, all the commercials, the halftime show, and more.
Super Bowl

Travis Kelce bumps coach Andy Reid during Super Bowl sideline tirade

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end did not seem pleased that he was taken out of the game for a play.

By Mike Gavin

Travis Kelce
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

As Taylor Swift might say, "you need to calm down."

Travis Kelce's temper flared early in the Super Bowl on Sunday, and his frustration was directed not at his opponent or a referee but at his head coach Andy Reid.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end seemingly was frustrated after being sidelined on a first-down play in the second quarter that resulted in running back Isiah Pacheco fumbling in the red zone as the San Francisco 49ers led 3-0.

Kelce stormed over to confront Reid and bumped into him, causing the 65-year-old coach to stumble. As he shouted in Reid's face, Kansas City running back Jerick McKinnon pulled Kelce away.

Kelce, who is playing in his fourth Super Bowl, was limited to one catch for one yard in the first half as the Chiefs mustered only a late field goal. The 49ers lead 10-3 at halftime.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl
