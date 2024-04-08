Live 2024 solar eclipse updates: Totality times, warnings, and more

A total eclipse will soon take to the skies over the United States, and lucky residents in southern Illinois and central Indiana will be treated to a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle.

Elsewhere, a partial eclipse will be visible over much of the United States, with 94% sun coverage in the Chicago area on Monday.

How can you watch the eclipse? What safety precautions do you need to take? Read on to find out via our live updates.

LIVE: Watch the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse

For those who weren’t able to get to southern Illinois or central Indiana for Monday’s eclipse, NBC Chicago has got you covered.

Both in the player above and within this story, you can see the eclipse as it takes place, with the next total solar eclipse not arriving in Illinois for 75 years.

12:11 p.m.: Why Viewing a Partial Eclipse With the Naked Eye is So Dangerous

While it may seem tempting to look up at the total solar eclipse as it is happening, doing so without the proper tools can be dangerous for your eyes.

According to the Adler Planetarium, viewing the solar eclipse without proper eyewear can result in irreversible eye damage within seconds, and as your eyes lack the nerve endings to register pain as it's occurring.

What's more, your pupils will be more dilated as the eclipse occurs, allowing more harmful rays to enter your eyes than on a normal sunny day.

Regular sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not safe to view the eclipse.

Adler Planetarium expert Andrew Johnston discusses the eagerly anticipated partial eclipse, emphasizing the importance of safe viewing practices and the availability of solar viewers.

What Time Does the Eclipse Begin?

If you’re curious when the eclipse will take place, we’ve got you covered with this handy guide to eclipse start and end times in Illinois.

Totality will begin just before 2 p.m. and will last anywhere from three to four minutes in the southern portions of the state, according to NASA officials.

Some Solar Eclipse Glasses Recalled Ahead of Monday

If you purchased your solar eclipse glasses via Amazon or select other retailers, you may want to check to make sure they are actually safe for Monday’s eclipse.

Amazon and other companies have issued alerts about specific brands, including “Bikini Solar Eclipse Glasses AAS Approved 2024,” and asked users not to try to view the eclipse through those glasses.

NBC Chicago Chief Meteorologist Brant Miller and Telemundo Chicago Meteorologist Maricela Vasquez demonstrate how to make a simple pinhole camera from household items, ensuring a safe and engaging way to observe the solar eclipse without damaging your eyes.

Federal Highway Administration Offers Eclipse Driving Tips

Driving elsewhere in Illinois for Monday’s eclipse? The FHA has tips for you to stay safe during the eclipse.

Among those is to turn on headlights during totality and even during partial eclipses to maximize visibility. Avoiding travel during the eclipse is preferred, but those who are driving are urged not to stop on highways or park on shoulders during the event.

Interactive Map Shows Eclipse’s Path

Curious if your community is in the area of totality for the eclipse? NBC has provided a map showing the eclipse’s path across the United States, and when totality will occur in those locations fortunate enough to be in that area.

Chicago’s Eclipse Forecast: ‘Ideal Conditions’ Expected

Chicago is not in the path of totality for Monday’s solar eclipse, but with nearly 95% coverage of the sun, those hoping to view the partial eclipse through specialized glasses or by using a pinhole projector or other device will have good news.

Alicia Roman has the latest forecast.

According to forecast models, skies should be mostly clear during the eclipse in the Chicago area, but the temperatures will also be downright summerlike, with highs soaring into the 70s.

Some places in southern Illinois and Indiana are indeed in the area of totality, but the forecast is a bit more questionable in those locations, with some high clouds possible during the afternoon hours.