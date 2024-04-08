No solar eclipse glasses? Make a pinhole eclipse viewer. Here's how

If you don't have a pair of approved solar eclipse glasses by now, you may be out of luck trying to find some. But if you've got a large cardboard box and a few other supplies, you might still be able to view Monday afternoon's total solar eclipse safely.

Here's how.

Making a pinhole eclipse viewer

A pinhole eclipse viewer would project an image through a small hole in an object, onto a surface, allowing you to safely observe light, according to the Adler Planetarium. You could then project the light onto a wall, the floor or a surface on the inside of your pinhole projector.

NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Brant Miller and Telemundo Chicago Meteorologist Maricela Vazquez broke down the step-by-step process of making an eclipse viewing box on Friday night during special eclipse coverage.

Supplies

Large cardboard box

A piece of paper

Tape

Aluminum Foil

Scissors

Pin

Step-by-step instructions

Step 1: Grab a large cardboard box. While you might have heard of people using cereal boxes, you'll want something with a longer focal length, according to Miller.

Step 2: Take a white piece of paper and tape it onto one side of the box's interior.

Step 3: On the opposite side of where you put the piece of paper, cut a small square from the cardboard.