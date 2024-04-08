Editor's Note: Live coverage of the eclipse from the path of totality begins in the player above starting at 7 a.m. Tune in for live totality starting at 1:55 p.m.

Look up! Monday afternoon, a total solar eclipse will occur, giving more than a dozen states and countless cities the chance to see a rare astronomical phenomenon that won't be visible again in the U.S. for another 20 years

Several Midwestern states are in the path of totality for Monday's event, including Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. In Chicago, a partial solar eclipse will occur, with approximately 94% of the sun covered.

"The solar eclipses that are going to occur, for the most part, that are going to be visible in our area after this one will not be to the extent that this one is," Michelle Nichols, director of public observing at the Adler Planetarium, told NBC Chicago. "So we're going to see 94% of the sun covered [in Chicago] and pretty much all of them in the next several decades in our area won't feature the sun covered at 94%. So if you want to see that, this is going to be your last chance for quite a while."

"This might be the most-watched solar eclipse ever," Nichols added.

NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes called the event "the greatest solar eclipse across the U.S. in our lifetime."

What is a total solar eclipse?

According to NASA scientists, a total solar eclipse occurs when the new moon intersects the path of the sun in the sky, causing the sun to be partially and then nearly completely blocked from view.

In Carbondale, the largest Illinois city included in the path, totality will commence at approximately 1:59 p.m. Totality is expected to end at approximately 2:03 p.m. as the eclipse follows a diagonal line over Fairfield and exits at Mount Carmel, according to state officials.

If you'll be in the Chicago area that means you won't be able to see the eclipse in totality -- but there is a silver lining: The partial eclipse will be visible for a while longer. For areas outside of the path of totality like Chicago, solar eclipse glasses must be worn.

Here's a city-by-city breakdown of what you can expect and when, according to Time and Date. Check your city here.

Cook County:

Chicago

Partial eclipse begins: 12:51:28

Maximum eclipse: 2:07:41

Partial eclipse ends: 3:22:02

Evanston

Partial eclipse begins: 12:51:38

Maximum eclipse: 2:07:45

Partial eclipse ends: 3:22:00

Orland Park

Partial eclipse begins: 12:50:48

Maximum eclipse: 2:07:10

Partial eclipse ends: 3:21:42

Schaumburg

Partial eclipse begins: 12:51:05

Maximum eclipse: 2:07:10

Partial eclipse ends: 3:21:29

DuPage County:

Aurora

Partial eclipse begins: 12:50:22

Maximum eclipse: 2:06:37

Partial eclipse ends: 3:21:07

Lombard

Partial eclipse begins: 12:50:57

Maximum eclipse: 2:07:09

Partial eclipse ends: 3:21:33

Wheaton

Partial eclipse begins: 12:50:48

Maximum eclipse: 2:07:00

Partial eclipse ends: 3:21:25

DeKalb County:

DeKalb

Partial eclipse begins: 12:50:03

Maximum eclipse: 2:06:09

Partial eclipse ends: 3:20:36

Lake County:

Fox Lake

Partial eclipse begins: 12:51:29

Maximum eclipse: 2:07:20

Partial eclipse ends: 3:21:26

Kendall County:

Plainfield

Partial eclipse begins: 12:50:19

Maximum eclipse: 2:06:39

Partial eclipse ends: 3:21:14

Illinois cities in the path of totality

For those looking to be in the path of totality, here's a list of Illinois cities that fall in that category, according to the Illinois DNR:

Carbondale

Totality begins: 1:59:15

Maximum eclipse: 2:01:20

Totality ends: 2:03:25

Makanda

Totality begins: 1:59:09

Maximum eclipse: 2:01:14

Totality ends: 2:03:19

Alto Pass

Totality begins: 1:58:56

Maximum eclipse: 2:01:01

Totality ends: 2:03:06

Fairfield

Totality begins: 2:01:19

Maximum eclipse: 2:03:21

Totality ends: 2:05:23

Olney

Totality begins: 2:02:12

Maximum eclipse: 2:04:07

Totality ends: 2:06:03

Golconda

Totality begins: 2:00:39

Maximum eclipse: 2:02:04

Totality ends: 2:03:30

Effingham

Totality begins: 2:03:25

Maximum eclipse: 2:03:49

Totality ends: 2:04:13

Mt. Vernon

Totality begins: 2:00:35

Maximum eclipse: 2:02:28

Totality ends: 2:04:20

Marion

Totality begins: 2:01:53

Maximum eclipse: 2:03:54

Totality ends: 2:05:56