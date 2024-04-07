Traffic ‘significantly increases' along NW Indiana highways as crowds travel for solar eclipse

Note: Sandra Torres will provide live reports from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago's live eclipse coverage, which begins at 7 a.m. You can watch the special coverage here.

Eclipse fever has engrossed the entire nation, but especially in portions of 15 states along the path of totality for the once-in-a-generation spectacle. While the Chicago area isn't along the stretch, a number of residents are traveling to the closest communities along the path, which are in southern Illinois and Central Indiana.

And they aren't the only ones making the trip.

Traffic significantly increased along Interstate 65 and U.S. Highway 41 on Sunday afternoon as flocks of drivers headed toward the path of totality, according to a Facebook post from the Newton County Emergency Management Agency.

Excitement has swept a number of towns where totality will occur, including Lebanon, Indiana, a city of around 16,000 residents approximately 20 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Banners with the sayings, "Mooned in Boone," a reference to Boone County "Total eclipse in the heart," have been put up throughout downtown.

Festivities kicked off with an all-day-long scavenger hunt on Sunday ahead of lightshow and concert planned that evening.

NBC Chicago caught up with two women in Hammond, Indiana, who visited the city on their way to see the eclipse in Brownsburg.

"It's everywhere. It's crazy," one of the Hammond residents said. "There's a lot of traffic on 65. More than normal. Everywhere you see. We saw cars that were decorated on I-65 down here...honk if you're going to see the eclipse...it's kinda crazy."

Along with Lebanon and other communities in central Indiana, Indianapolis is going all out for the once-in-a-lifetime event. Tens of thousands are expected to flock to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which has partnered with NASA as a one of three broadcast locations across the country.

Spectators from 48 U.S. states and 20 countries, plus six NASA astronauts are expected for a day full of education, panels and demonstrations, culminating with the anostromical spectacle.