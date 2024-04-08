2024 Total Solar Eclipse interactive map: See cities, peak times, path and more

One of the most highly-anticipated solar events takes place Monday -- and if you live in the Chicago area, there's a good chance you'll be able to see much of it.

Weather permitting, millions of people in Mexico, 15 U.S. states and eastern Canada will have the chance to see a total solar eclipse, when the the moon slips between the Earth and sun, temporarily blocking the sun’s light.

The total solar eclipse will be visible along a “path of totality” that measures more than 100 miles wide and extends across the continent, as described by NBC News. Along that path, the moon will fully obscure the sun, causing afternoon skies to darken for a few minutes.

In all other parts of the continental U.S., a partial solar eclipse will be visible, with the moon appearing to take a bite out of the sun. In the Chicago area, approximately 94% of the eclipse will be visible.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The first spot in North America that will experience totality on Monday is on Mexico’s Pacific coast at around 11:07 a.m. PT, according to NASA.

After moving northeast across Mexico, the eclipse’s path travels through Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Slivers of Michigan and Tennessee will also be able to witness totality if conditions are clear.

In Canada, the eclipse will be visible in parts of southern Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton, at the eastern end of Nova Scotia.

The timing of the eclipse and the duration of totality varies by location. Most places will experience around 2 minutes of darkness, but the longest periods of totality are typically in the center of the eclipse’s path.

"Even though it’s a partial eclipse over Chicago, the skies are still going to get darker, with more than 90% of the sun getting covered," NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said. In the eclipse's path of totality, skies were expected to get "much darker," Jeanes said.

This year, the longest stretch of totality will last 4 minutes and 28 seconds in an area northwest of Torreón, Mexico.

Below is a list of timings for some U.S. cities along the path of totality, according to NASA.