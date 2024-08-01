Star athletes from all over the world are competing on the mat during the Olympic women's gymnastics all-around final, but who are the voices behind the competition?

Each nail-biting moment and critical routine is talked through by a number of commentators. Analysts, reporters and play-by-play announcers guide viewers through the intense competition.

At the all-around final on Thursday, the voices behind the action were Laurie Hernandez and Rich Lerner. John Roethlisberger served as the reporter for the event.

Hernandez, an analyst for the 2024 Paris Games, is one of the newest additions to the team, with this being her first time as part of the team of Olympic commentators.

Hernandez is an Olympic medalist herself, who helped Team USA to the gold medal in the women's team competition at the 2016 Olympic Games. She also won the silver medal in the balance beam final at the 2016 Games, rising above Simone Biles, who took the bronze.

Lerner, a daytime play-by-play announcer, is one of the few commentators who is not an Olympian. This is his fourth year covering the Games with NBC, though he has worked with the Golf channel since 1974.

Lerner and Hernandez also worked together as commentators for the highly anticipated women's team final on Tuesday.

Thursday's reporter is Roethlisberger, a three-time Olympian who competed for USA's men's gymnastics team at the 1992, 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games. He also found success at the U.S. national level, winning four all-around national titles and four individual event titles on the pommel horse. This is his second Olympics experience with NBC, previously serving as a gymnastics analyst and reporter at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Other commentators, on during primetime coverage and afternoon events, include several recognizable names and Olympians.

Samantha Peszek, Tim Daggett and Justin Spring round out the analysts, while Terry Gannon is the other play-by-play announcer and Zora Stephenson the other reporter.

For the more information on the commentary team, see here.