NOTE: The beam and floor final, the final two women's gymnastics competitions of the Paris Games, will re-air at starting at 7 p.m. CT in primetime.

Simone Biles set out to claim two more pieces of Olympic hardware as gymnastics competition wrapped up on Monday at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The gymnastics superstar eyed the gold in two tight battles -- the floor exercise and balance beam.

But could she do it and put the finishing touches on her "redemption tour?"

Simone Biles left the door open to competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in a press conference after winning gold in the vault at the Paris Olympics.

The woman who didn’t think she’d be in Paris a couple years ago made a triumphant return to the Olympics following a bout with the "twisties" in Tokyo. Prior to Monday, Biles had earned an astonishing three gold medals in Paris and 10 Olympic medals in her career overall.

For those who couldn't watch Monday's action live, the gymnastics events will air again in primetime starting at 7 p.m. CT on NBC 5.

As for Biles, what's next isn't certain. At 27, Biles is the oldest Olympic women's gymnastics champ in decades, but she hasn’t ruled out trying to compete in 2028 when the Summer Games come to Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.