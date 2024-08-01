2024 Paris Olympics

Olympics medal count: Where Team USA stands after Day 5

Team USA will look to add on to the medal count Thursday, with events in women's gymnastics leading the way

By Francie Swidler and NBC Chicago Staff

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games continued on Wednesday, with men's gymnastics, swimming and basketball among the sports captivating the eyes of fans across the globe.

It was another day of historic achievement for Team USA, headlined by Katie Ledecky earning her 12th Olympic medal in an emphatic victory in the 1500m freestyle race.

After five days of competition, the United States remains on top of the Olympics medal count, posting a total of 30 medals, four ahead of the 26 earned by host country France.

Team USA has earned five gold medals in Paris thus far, alongside 13 silver medals and 12 bronze medals.

Though Team USA is on top of the overall medal count, they trail China, France, Australia and Great Britain in gold medals, who have earned nine, eight, seven and six gold medals respectively.

Below is a look at the full medal count for the 2024 Olympics thus far, along with the American athletes who have earned hardware so far.

Current Medal Count for 2024 Paris Olympics

This table will continue to update live as the Games continue.

Full list of Team USA Athletes who have medaled at the 2024 Paris Olympics

127 JulySarah Bacon/Kassidy CookSilverWoen's springboard 3m synchronisedDiving
227 JulyChloe DygertBronzeBronzeWomen's individual time trial
327 JulyKatie LedeckyBronze400m freestyleSwimming
427 JulyKate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey WeitzelSilver4x100m freestyle, womenSwimming
527 JulyJack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt KingGold4x100m freestyle, menSwimming
628 JulyHaley BattenSilverWomen, cross countryMountain Bike
728 JulyTorri HuskeGoldWomen, 100m butterflySwimming
828 JulyGretchen WalshSilverWomen, 100m butterflySwimming
928 JulyCarson FosterBronzeMen, 400m IMSwimming
1028 JulyLee KieferGoldWomen, individual foilFencing
1128 JulyLauren ScruggsSilverWomen, individual foilFencing
1228 JulyNic FinkSilver100m breatstrokeSwimming
1329 JulyJagger EatonSilverMen's streetSkateboarding
1429 JulyNyjah HustonBronzeMen's streetSkateboarding
1529 JulyLuke HobsonBronzeMen, 200m freestyleSwimming
1629 JulyRyan MurphyBronzeMen, 100m backstrokeSwimming
1729 JulyKatie GrimesSilverWomen, 400m IMSwimming
1829 JulyEmma WeyantBronzeWomen, 400m IMSwimming
1929 JulyNick ItkinBronzeMen, foil individualFencing
2029 JulyFrederick Richard, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik. Paul Juda, Asher HongBronzeMen, team competitionArtistic Gymnastics
2130 JulySimone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Hezly RiveraGoldWomen, team competitionArtistic Gymnastics
2230 JulyIlona Maher, Kayla Canett, Lauren Doyle, Alev Kelter, Kristi Kirshe, Sarah Levy, Alena Olsen, Ariana Ramsey, Steph Rovetti, Alex Sedrick, Sammy Sullivan, Naya TapperBronzeWomen, team competitionRugby 7s
2330 JulyRegan SmithSilverWomen, 100m backstrokeSwimming
2430 JulyKatharine BerkoffBronzeWomen, 100m backstrokeSwimming
2530 JulyBobby FinkeSilverMen, 800m freestyleSwimming
2630 JulyCarson Foster, Brooks Curry, Chris Guiliano, Luke Hobson, Drew Kibler, Blake Pieroni, Kieran SmithSilverMen, 4x200m freestyleSwimming
2731 JulyPerris BenegasSilverBMX Freestyle ParkCycling
2831 JulyEvy LeibfarthBronzeCanoeing SlalomCanoeing
2931 JulyTorri HuskeSilverWomen's, 100m freestyleSwimming
3031 JulyKatie LedeckyGoldWomen's, 1500m freestyleSwimming

