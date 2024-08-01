Olympics medal count: Where Team USA stands after Day 5

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games continued on Wednesday, with men's gymnastics, swimming and basketball among the sports captivating the eyes of fans across the globe.
It was another day of historic achievement for Team USA, headlined by Katie Ledecky earning her 12th Olympic medal in an emphatic victory in the 1500m freestyle race.
After five days of competition, the United States remains on top of the Olympics medal count, posting a total of 30 medals, four ahead of the 26 earned by host country France.
Team USA has earned five gold medals in Paris thus far, alongside 13 silver medals and 12 bronze medals.
Though Team USA is on top of the overall medal count, they trail China, France, Australia and Great Britain in gold medals, who have earned nine, eight, seven and six gold medals respectively.
Below is a look at the full medal count for the 2024 Olympics thus far, along with the American athletes who have earned hardware so far.
Current Medal Count for 2024 Paris Olympics
This table will continue to update live as the Games continue.
Full list of Team USA Athletes who have medaled at the 2024 Paris Olympics
|1
|27 July
|Sarah Bacon/Kassidy Cook
|Silver
|Woen's springboard 3m synchronised
|Diving
|2
|27 July
|Chloe Dygert
|Bronze
|Bronze
|Women's individual time trial
|3
|27 July
|Katie Ledecky
|Bronze
|400m freestyle
|Swimming
|4
|27 July
|Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel
|Silver
|4x100m freestyle, women
|Swimming
|5
|27 July
|Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King
|Gold
|4x100m freestyle, men
|Swimming
|6
|28 July
|Haley Batten
|Silver
|Women, cross country
|Mountain Bike
|7
|28 July
|Torri Huske
|Gold
|Women, 100m butterfly
|Swimming
|8
|28 July
|Gretchen Walsh
|Silver
|Women, 100m butterfly
|Swimming
|9
|28 July
|Carson Foster
|Bronze
|Men, 400m IM
|Swimming
|10
|28 July
|Lee Kiefer
|Gold
|Women, individual foil
|Fencing
|11
|28 July
|Lauren Scruggs
|Silver
|Women, individual foil
|Fencing
|12
|28 July
|Nic Fink
|Silver
|100m breatstroke
|Swimming
|13
|29 July
|Jagger Eaton
|Silver
|Men's street
|Skateboarding
|14
|29 July
|Nyjah Huston
|Bronze
|Men's street
|Skateboarding
|15
|29 July
|Luke Hobson
|Bronze
|Men, 200m freestyle
|Swimming
|16
|29 July
|Ryan Murphy
|Bronze
|Men, 100m backstroke
|Swimming
|17
|29 July
|Katie Grimes
|Silver
|Women, 400m IM
|Swimming
|18
|29 July
|Emma Weyant
|Bronze
|Women, 400m IM
|Swimming
|19
|29 July
|Nick Itkin
|Bronze
|Men, foil individual
|Fencing
|20
|29 July
|Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik. Paul Juda, Asher Hong
|Bronze
|Men, team competition
|Artistic Gymnastics
|21
|30 July
|Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera
|Gold
|Women, team competition
|Artistic Gymnastics
|22
|30 July
|Ilona Maher, Kayla Canett, Lauren Doyle, Alev Kelter, Kristi Kirshe, Sarah Levy, Alena Olsen, Ariana Ramsey, Steph Rovetti, Alex Sedrick, Sammy Sullivan, Naya Tapper
|Bronze
|Women, team competition
|Rugby 7s
|23
|30 July
|Regan Smith
|Silver
|Women, 100m backstroke
|Swimming
|24
|30 July
|Katharine Berkoff
|Bronze
|Women, 100m backstroke
|Swimming
|25
|30 July
|Bobby Finke
|Silver
|Men, 800m freestyle
|Swimming
|26
|30 July
|Carson Foster, Brooks Curry, Chris Guiliano, Luke Hobson, Drew Kibler, Blake Pieroni, Kieran Smith
|Silver
|Men, 4x200m freestyle
|Swimming
|27
|31 July
|Perris Benegas
|Silver
|BMX Freestyle Park
|Cycling
|28
|31 July
|Evy Leibfarth
|Bronze
|Canoeing Slalom
|Canoeing
|29
|31 July
|Torri Huske
|Silver
|Women's, 100m freestyle
|Swimming
|30
|31 July
|Katie Ledecky
|Gold
|Women's, 1500m freestyle
|Swimming