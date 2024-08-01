Olympics medal count: Where Team USA stands after Day 5

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games continued on Wednesday, with men's gymnastics, swimming and basketball among the sports captivating the eyes of fans across the globe.

It was another day of historic achievement for Team USA, headlined by Katie Ledecky earning her 12th Olympic medal in an emphatic victory in the 1500m freestyle race.

After five days of competition, the United States remains on top of the Olympics medal count, posting a total of 30 medals, four ahead of the 26 earned by host country France.

Team USA has earned five gold medals in Paris thus far, alongside 13 silver medals and 12 bronze medals.

Though Team USA is on top of the overall medal count, they trail China, France, Australia and Great Britain in gold medals, who have earned nine, eight, seven and six gold medals respectively.

Below is a look at the full medal count for the 2024 Olympics thus far, along with the American athletes who have earned hardware so far.

Current Medal Count for 2024 Paris Olympics

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This table will continue to update live as the Games continue.

Full list of Team USA Athletes who have medaled at the 2024 Paris Olympics