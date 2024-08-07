How to watch USA Cycling, Chloe Dygert go for gold medal in team pursuit

The United States’ cycling team has a chance to make history on Wednesday when they try to win their first-ever gold medal in the women’s team pursuit competition.

The United States has medaled each time the event has been contested in the Olympics, but they’ve never gotten to the top step of the medal podium, winning silver medals in 2012 and 2016 and a bronze medal in 2020.

Great Britain has won gold twice in the event and Germany captured the title in Tokyo, but there will be a new champ crowned this time around as the American squad takes on New Zealand in the final.

How to Watch the Final:

The team pursuit final is set to take place at 12:28 p.m. CT. The matchup will air on E!, and you can also watch in the player below.

Who’s Competing:

That American team will take on New Zealand after narrowly beating out Great Britain in the qualifying heats. The U.S. won by just under three-tenths of a second, with Indiana-native Chloe Dygert and her teammates capturing that heat.

Kristen Faulkner, Lily Williams and Jennifer Valente will all compete for the gold along with Dygert on Wednesday afternoon in Paris.