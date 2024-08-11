How to watch 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony. Live TV and streaming info

The 2024 Paris Olympics wind down on Sunday, culminating with the Closing Ceremony.

Here’s how to watch the end of the Summer Games.

WHERE TO WATCH CLOSING CEREMONY ON TV

The Closing Ceremony will air live on NBC at 2 p.m. CT

WHERE TO STREAM CLOSING CEREMONY

You can stream the close to the 2024 Paris Olympics live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com at 2 p.m. CT It will also re-air starting at 6 p.m. CT in primetime on NBC 5.

WHO’S PERFORMING AT CLOSING CEREMONY

We know that Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, H.E.R. and, of course, Snoop Dogg will perform at the Closing Ceremony, but organizers have promised some big surprises with the event. Rumors are swirling that Tom Cruise will perform a stunt to help with the handoff from Paris to Los Angeles, too. L.A. will host the 2028 Summer Olympics.

TOM CRUISE RAPPELLING RUMOR

The latest rumor says Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise will perform a stunt to bridge Paris and Los Angeles, which will host the next Summer Games in 2028.

According to TMZ, the plan is for Cruise to rappel down Stade de France with the Olympic flag. Then a video will play showing Cruise jumping out of a plane headed to L.A., skydiving down to the Hollywood sign.

TMZ says Cruise approached the Olympics with this idea, not the other way around, and that as the two sides work out logistics it may end up being a stunt double who rappels down Stade de France.

BILLIE EILISH

Eilish is a 22-year-old phenom from Los Angeles. She’s exploded onto the scene over the past few years, and headlined Lollapalooza in Chicago in 2023.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

The longtime rockers often sing about their SoCal heritage with hits like Californication, Magic Johnson and Hollywood, which is a “cover” of the The Meters’ “Africa” with lyrics about Los Angeles instead.

SNOOP DOGG

These Olympics would feel incomplete without a performance from Snoop, since he’s been so visible throughout the games.

H.E.R.

H.E.R. will sing the U.S. national anthem as part of the handoff from Paris to L.A. She’s an R&B artist from Vallejo, CA.

The Closing Ceremony will be hosted by Olympian and tennis champion Venus Williams, adding to the California-rooted list of guests. Other guests include Olympians Carl Lewis, Sugar Ray Leonard, Brenda Villa and Rudy Garcia-Tolson

US FLAG BEARERS

Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead will lead Team USA as flag bearers during the ceremony.

Ledecky earned four swimming medals in Paris, bringing her career Olympic total to 14. Her haul includes golds in the 800m and 1500m freestyle, silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay and bronze in the 400m freestyle.

Mead, meanwhile, helped the U.S. end a 64-year drought by winning gold in the men's four rowing competition.

This will mark the first time that the U.S. has had two flag bearers for an Olympic Closing Ceremony.