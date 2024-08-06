As artistic gymnastics ends, here's what to watch at the Olympics

Artistic gymnastics came to an end at the Olympics in Paris, but while Simone Biles and company kick back to watch the rest of the Games, there are still plenty of sports worth keeping an eye on.

From basketball to volleyball, American teams still have great shots for gold medals in the final days of the Olympics, while the nation’s best track starts continue to pursue glory of their own.

Here are some of the biggest events still to be decided.

Women’s Soccer

It’s been 12 years since the United States won a gold medal in women’s soccer, but this year’s team has a great shot of doing just that after some strong performances during the knockout stages of the tournament.

The American squad is set to take on Germany Tuesday morning in a semifinal match, which will air at 11 a.m. Tuesday on USA Network, Telemundo and Peacock. Brazil and Spain will battle in the other semifinal to determine the gold medal match participants.

The women’s soccer final is set to take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, and will air on USA Network.

Men’s, Women’s Volleyball

The U.S. men’s volleyball team rolled into medal contention with a momentous win over Brazil on Monday, knocking out a Brazilian squad that had reached the medal rounds in each of the last five Olympics.

Now, the U.S. will have another stern test as they take on Poland, the No. 1-ranked team in the world. Italy and France will meet in the other semifinal match.

The men’s semifinal matches will take place on Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m. CT, with the second semifinal at 1 p.m. CT. Both will be available on Peacock, and will re-air on E! and USA Network in the afternoon.

Speaking of Poland, the U.S. women’s volleyball team will battle that squad beginning at 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday in the women’s quarterfinals.

If they advance, their semifinal would take place on Thursday, with the final match set for the final Sunday of Olympic competition.

Men’s, Women’s Beach Volleyball

Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes knocked off Italy Sunday to advance to the women’s beach volleyball quarterfinals, where they will meet Switzerland on Tuesday beginning at 3 p.m. CT. That will air locally on NBC Chicago.

The women’s beach volleyball semifinals will take place Thursday, with the gold medal match on Friday at 3:30 p.m. and airing on NBC Chicago.

On the men’s side of the event, Miles Partain and Andy Benesh are set to take on Qatar on Wednesday afternoon, with their quarterfinal match getting underway at 3 p.m. CT.

The men’s tournament semifinal will take place on Thursday beginning at 11 a.m. CT, with the gold medal match set for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Men’s, Women’s Basketball

The U.S. men’s basketball team has captured the last four Olympic gold medals in the sport and seven of the last eight, and they’ll aim to keep that dominance going in Paris this week.

They are set to take on Brazil in the quarterfinals at 2:15 p.m. CT Tuesday, with the semifinals slated for Thursday beginning at 10:30 a.m. Those games will all air on USA.

The gold medal final in men’s basketball is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, airing on NBC Chicago.

The U.S. women’s team will cap off a day of quarterfinal action on Wednesday when they take on Nigeria at 2:15 p.m. CT. That game will air on USA. The semifinal will take place at 10:30 a.m. CT Friday, and will air on NBC Chicago.

The women’s final will take place at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the final day of the Olympics. It will air on NBC Chicago, with a re-air at 2:30 p.m. on USA.

Men’s, Women’s 200m Finals

While the 100m race was a spectacle to behold, Noah Lyles is going to try to make it a double-gold Olympics in Paris as he competes in the 200m race.

The men’s 200m semifinals get underway on Wednesday at approximately 1 p.m., with the final set for Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Paris.

In the women’s race, a pair of Americans will vie for gold medals, including Gabby Thomas, who is the No. 2-ranked sprinter in the world. Brittany Brown will also seek out a gold medal, with the final race set for Tuesday afternoon at 2:40 p.m. CT.