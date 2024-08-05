2024 Paris Olympics

2024 Olympics schedule Monday: Gymnastics competition wraps up, 3×3 basketball and more

Simone Biles will attempt to bring home two more gold medals at the 2024 Olympics in Paris while American discus thrower Valarie Allman will seek to defend her title.

By NBC Chicago Staff and The Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Gymnastics competition will come to a close on Monday at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, with Simone Biles eyeing gold in the balance beam and floor exercise.

But gymnastics will just be a slim part of the action.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

American discus thrower Valarie Allman will attempt to defend her title, 3x3 basketball medal matches will take place and surfing could resume in Tahiti.

Below are major events taking place on Monday, and how to watch on TV and on streaming.

Gymnastics

Stream using the link below.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's Parallel Bars Final 🏅4:45 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Balance Beam Final 🏅5:38 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's High Bar Final 🏅6:33 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Floor Exercise Final 🏅7:23 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Track and Field

Stream using the link below.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's 400m Hurdles Heats3:05 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Pole Vault Final 🏅12:00 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Discus Final 🏅1:30 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's 200m Heats12:55 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's 200m Semifinals1:45 p.m.
Women's 5000m Final 🏅2:15 p.m.
Women's 800m Final 🏅2:47 p.m.
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
Team USA’s Noah Lyles won gold in the 100m final at the 2024 Paris Olympics by a margin of five thousandths of a second. Let’s put that into perspective.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 3 hours ago

Watch: Noah Lyles' incredible photo finish and more Day 9 highlights

2024 Paris Olympics 2 hours ago

What country has the most Olympic medals per capita? Hint: It's not the US

Surfing

Stream using the link below.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's Bronze Medal Match 🏅2:24 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Bronze Medal Match 🏅3:05 p.m.
Men's Gold Medal Match 🏅3:46 p.m.
Women's Gold Medal Match 🏅4:27 p.m.

3x3 Basketball

Coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. CT on USA.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's SF: Spain vs. USA10:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's SF: Netherlands vs. Lithuania11 a.m.
Women's SF: Germany vs. Canada11:30 a.m.
Men's SF: Latvia vs. France12:30 p.m.
Women's Bronze Medal Game 🏅2:00 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Bronze Medal Game 🏅2:30 p.m.
Women's Gold Medal Game 🏅3:00 p.m.
Men's Gold Medal Game 🏅3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Stream using the link below.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's QF: Slovenia vs. Poland2:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's QF: Italy vs. Japan6:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's QF: France vs. Germany10:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's QF: USA vs. Brazil2:00 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Soccer

Coverage begins at 11 a.m. on E!

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's SF: Morocco vs. Spain11 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's SF: France vs. Egypt2:00 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Shooting

Stream using the link below.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Mixed Team Skeet Final 🏅12:45 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Rapid Fire Pistol Final 🏅1:30 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Other notable events

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Beach Volleyball: Men's Rof16,
USA Evans/Budinger vs.
NOR Mol/Sorum		7:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Beach Volleyball: Men's Rof16,
USA Partain/Benesh vs.
ITA Cottafava/Nicolai		10:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Beach Volleyball: Women's Rof16,
CAN Melissa/Brandie vs.
USA Nuss/Kloth		11:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us