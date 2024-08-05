Gymnastics competition will come to a close on Monday at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, with Simone Biles eyeing gold in the balance beam and floor exercise.
But gymnastics will just be a slim part of the action.
American discus thrower Valarie Allman will attempt to defend her title, 3x3 basketball medal matches will take place and surfing could resume in Tahiti.
Below are major events taking place on Monday, and how to watch on TV and on streaming.
Gymnastics
Stream using the link below.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's Parallel Bars Final 🏅
|4:45 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's Balance Beam Final 🏅
|5:38 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's High Bar Final 🏅
|6:33 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's Floor Exercise Final 🏅
|7:23 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Track and Field
Stream using the link below.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's 400m Hurdles Heats
|3:05 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's Pole Vault Final 🏅
|12:00 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's Discus Final 🏅
|1:30 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's 200m Heats
|12:55 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's 200m Semifinals
|1:45 p.m.
|Women's 5000m Final 🏅
|2:15 p.m.
|Women's 800m Final 🏅
|2:47 p.m.
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC
Surfing
Stream using the link below.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's Bronze Medal Match 🏅
|2:24 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's Bronze Medal Match 🏅
|3:05 p.m.
|Men's Gold Medal Match 🏅
|3:46 p.m.
|Women's Gold Medal Match 🏅
|4:27 p.m.
3x3 Basketball
Coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. CT on USA.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Women's SF: Spain vs. USA
|10:30 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's SF: Netherlands vs. Lithuania
|11 a.m.
|Women's SF: Germany vs. Canada
|11:30 a.m.
|Men's SF: Latvia vs. France
|12:30 p.m.
|Women's Bronze Medal Game 🏅
|2:00 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's Bronze Medal Game 🏅
|2:30 p.m.
|Women's Gold Medal Game 🏅
|3:00 p.m.
|Men's Gold Medal Game 🏅
|3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Stream using the link below.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's QF: Slovenia vs. Poland
|2:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's QF: Italy vs. Japan
|6:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's QF: France vs. Germany
|10:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's QF: USA vs. Brazil
|2:00 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Soccer
Coverage begins at 11 a.m. on E!
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's SF: Morocco vs. Spain
|11 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's SF: France vs. Egypt
|2:00 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Shooting
Stream using the link below.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Mixed Team Skeet Final 🏅
|12:45 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's Rapid Fire Pistol Final 🏅
|1:30 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Other notable events
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Beach Volleyball: Men's Rof16,
USA Evans/Budinger vs.
NOR Mol/Sorum
|7:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Beach Volleyball: Men's Rof16,
USA Partain/Benesh vs.
ITA Cottafava/Nicolai
|10:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Beach Volleyball: Women's Rof16,
CAN Melissa/Brandie vs.
USA Nuss/Kloth
|11:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock