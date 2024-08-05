Gymnastics competition will come to a close on Monday at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, with Simone Biles eyeing gold in the balance beam and floor exercise.

But gymnastics will just be a slim part of the action.

American discus thrower Valarie Allman will attempt to defend her title, 3x3 basketball medal matches will take place and surfing could resume in Tahiti.

Below are major events taking place on Monday, and how to watch on TV and on streaming.

Gymnastics

Stream using the link below.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's Parallel Bars Final 🏅 4:45 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Balance Beam Final 🏅 5:38 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's High Bar Final 🏅 6:33 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Floor Exercise Final 🏅 7:23 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Track and Field

Stream using the link below.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's 400m Hurdles Heats 3:05 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's Pole Vault Final 🏅 12:00 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Discus Final 🏅 1:30 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's 200m Heats 12:55 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's 200m Semifinals 1:45 p.m. Women's 5000m Final 🏅 2:15 p.m. Women's 800m Final 🏅 2:47 p.m.

Surfing

Stream using the link below.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's Bronze Medal Match 🏅 2:24 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Bronze Medal Match 🏅 3:05 p.m. Men's Gold Medal Match 🏅 3:46 p.m. Women's Gold Medal Match 🏅 4:27 p.m.

3x3 Basketball

Coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. CT on USA.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women's SF: Spain vs. USA 10:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's SF: Netherlands vs. Lithuania 11 a.m. Women's SF: Germany vs. Canada 11:30 a.m. Men's SF: Latvia vs. France 12:30 p.m. Women's Bronze Medal Game 🏅 2:00 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's Bronze Medal Game 🏅 2:30 p.m. Women's Gold Medal Game 🏅 3:00 p.m. Men's Gold Medal Game 🏅 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Stream using the link below.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's QF: Slovenia vs. Poland 2:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's QF: Italy vs. Japan 6:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's QF: France vs. Germany 10:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's QF: USA vs. Brazil 2:00 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Soccer

Coverage begins at 11 a.m. on E!

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's SF: Morocco vs. Spain 11 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's SF: France vs. Egypt 2:00 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Shooting

Stream using the link below.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Mixed Team Skeet Final 🏅 12:45 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's Rapid Fire Pistol Final 🏅 1:30 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Other notable events