Winter Storm Watch Issued for NW Indiana, With 6 or More Inches of Lake-Effect Snow Possible

A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of northwest Indiana, as six or more inches of lake-effect snow could potentially fall in some areas on Wednesday night and into Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana, along with Berrien County in Michigan, will be under the winter storm watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Forecasters say that bands of heavy lake-effect snow are expected to strike the area beginning Wednesday night, with areas closest to Lake Michigan receiving the highest potential snowfall totals.

Six or more inches of snow are possible in the affected area, especially to the east and northeast of a line that extends from Ogden Dunes to Valparaiso, according to NWS officials.

Residents should expect hazardous travel conditions throughout the snow storm, with Interstates 94 and 196, along with the Indiana Toll Road, potentially impacted by the weather.

Breezy northerly winds could also cause blowing and drifting snow in the area, further reducing visibility. Snowfall rates of 1-to-2 inches per hour are possible during the storm, according to NWS officials.

Residents are being urged to postpone travel whenever possible, and to monitor the latest forecasts on the evolving threat of snowy weather.