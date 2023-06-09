The new NBC Sports Chicago mobile app is here

Chicago Bears

Chicago fans have a new mobile destination for NBC Sports Chicago’s extensive coverage of their favorite teams – and their teams only.

The NBC Sports Chicago app delivers comprehensive written articles, podcasts, on-demand video and other content covering the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs and White Sox within a user-friendly, easy-to-navigate experience.

The new app provides the latest news, analysis, commentary and insights from the networks’ stable of experts and insiders, including K.C. Johnson, Charlie Roumeliotis and Josh Schrock. Fans are also able to listen to podcasts, follow live scores and stats, catch highlights and watch behind-the-scenes content and interviews.

The NBC Sports Chicago app features customizable push notifications, allowing fans to select which teams to receive alerts for so they can stay updated on the latest breaking news, injuries, trades, milestones and other key moments covering their favorite teams and athletes.

Here is everything you need to know about the NBC Sports Chicago app, including how to download it now:

What fans get with the NBC Sports Chicago app

  • Access to comprehensive written articles, podcasts, on-demand video and other content covering the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs and White Sox
  • Extensive news, analysis commentary and insights from leading experts and insiders, including K.C. Johnson, Charlie Roumeliotis and Josh Schrock
  • Extensive game highlights, recaps, interviews, behind-the-scenes content and more
  • The latest scores and team and player statistics
  • Customizable alerts by team covering the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs and White Sox

Fans can download the NBC Sports Chicago app in the App Store and on Google Play.

How fans can stream live games

NBC Sports Chicago’s live-game coverage of the Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox, including pregame and postgame shows, will continue to be available to authenticated subscribers on the NBC Sports app.

What is happening with MyTeams

The MyTeams app won’t be available for download or for updates in the app stores beginning June 26. The new NBC Sports Chicago app provides the same comprehensive coverage of Chicago’s teams.

