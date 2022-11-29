What Is the Golden Boot? History, Winners, More About the World Cup Award

When a player competes in the World Cup, one goal is on their mind: win.

Winning the World Cup immortalizes a player in their country forever. But if you can’t win it all, there are several other achievements to be won at each tournament.

One of the most prestigious awards is the Golden Boot, which is given out at each World Cup. Other honors include the Golden Ball, Golden Glove and Young Player Award, among others.

Here’s everything you should know about the Golden Boot award:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

What is the World Cup Golden Boot?

The Golden Boot is awarded to the top scorer at each World Cup. There is also a Silver Boot and Bronze Boot to the second and third top scorers, respectively.

Who won the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot?

Harry Kane of England is the defending Golden Boot winner after earning the honor at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He scored six goals for England, leading his squad to a fourth-place finish.

Kane began the tournament with two goals in England’s opener against Tunisia before scoring a hat trick in the Three Lions' second group stage match against Panama. He scored his sixth and final goal in Russia against Colombia in the Round of 16.

Which player has the most World Cup Golden Boots?

The Golden Boot award began in 1982, when it was called the Golden Shoe. It was renamed to Golden Boot in 2010.

Dating back to the first World Cup in 1930, no player has led the tournament in goals more than once. Germany’s Thomas Muller nearly pulled off the feat in 2014 – he won the Golden Boot in 2010 and the Silver Boot in 2014, finishing one goal behind Colombia’s James Rodriguez.

Which country has the most World Cup Golden Boots?

Since the award began in 1982, Italy, England and Germany lead all nations with two Golden Boots each. Paolo Rossi (1982) and Salvatore Schillaci (1990) won it for Italy, Miroslav Klose (2006) and Muller (2010) claimed it for Germany and Gary Lineker (1986) and Harry Kane (2018) were the English winners.

Other countries with players to win the award include Russia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Brazil and Colombia.

List of World Cup Golden Boot winners

Here’s the full list of Golden Boot winners since 1982:

1982: Paolo Rossi, Italy

1986: Gary Lineker, England

1990: Salvatore Schillaci, Italy

1994 (shared): Oleg Salenko, Russia and Hristo Stoichkov, Bulgaria

1998: Davor Suker, Croatia

2002: Ronaldo, Brazil

2006: Miroslav Klose, Germany

2010: Thomas Muller, Germany

2014: James Rodriguez, Colombia

2018: Harry Kane, England