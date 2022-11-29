Top Three Moments From Day 10 of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Day 10 of the World Cup has officially wrapped up and we can tie a bow on who is going where in both Group A and Group B.

After an intense match Tuesday morning, the Netherlands defeated Qatar 2-0 while Senegal clinched a 2-1 victory over Ecuador. For Group A, both the Netherlands and Senegal qualified for the round of 16, while Qatar and Ecuador were the nations to be eliminated.

We saw two more exciting games take up the 2 p.m. ET slate where the United States managed to defeat Iran 1-0 after a stunning goal by Christian Pulisic and England swept Wales 3-0 after an incredible second-half surge.

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest moments on the 10th day of the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Kalidou Koulibaly scores winner for Senegal over Ecuador

The first big moment came during one of the two 10 a.m. ET slated games. During the Senegal-Ecuador fixture, Kalidou Koulibaly drove Senegal to new heights.

Senegal’s Ismaïla Sarr scored the first goal in the 44th minute of play, which was shortly followed by an Ecuadorian goal to tie the match at 1-1. Minutes later, captain Koulibaly came swooping in with a goal that would knock Ecuador out of the contest and advance Senegal to the next stage of the World Cup.

Senegal clinched a 2-1 victory and became the first African nation to punch its ticket to the round of 16 in Qatar.

Christian Pulisic’s goal puts the USMNT into the knockout stage

This moment was pivotal in the USMNT’s World Cup performance, as well as Christian Pulisic’s career. The 24-year-old put the Stars and Stripes on the board after scoring in the 38th minute against Iran in their Group B finale.

Sergiño Dest assisted it into the penalty box where Pulisic was able to score following a deep lob from Weston McKennie.

This goal secured the United States’ spot in the round of 16 with a looming matchup against the Netherlands, giving them an opportunity to advance in the 2022 World Cup.

Pulisic was injured during the play but hopes to be ready for the game come Saturday.

Marcus Rashford scores a brace for the Three Lions vs. Wales

In the 50th minute, star forward Marcus Rashford scored for England during their Group B finale against Wales. The free kick went straight into the top right corner over Danny Ward.

Less than two minutes later, Phil Foden scored after a great assist by Harry Kane. Then in the 68th minute, Rashford got another shot off that went through Ward’s legs.

England will now play Senegal on Sunday in the round of 16.