Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso to Miss World Cup Due to Torn Quad

Argentina suffered a notable injury just weeks before it begins its 2022 World Cup journey in Qatar.

Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso suffered a torn quad while playing on loan with Villarreal on Oct. 30. He exited the club’s La Liga defeat against Athletic Bilbao in the 25th minute and it was revealed on Tuesday that he would undergo surgery.

Lo Celso was on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, a club he first played for in 2019. Other stops on his club journey include Rosario Central, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Betis.

The 26-year-old made his first appearance with the Argentinian national team in 2017 and has two goals across 41 caps. Lo Celso made the country’s 23-man roster for the 2018 World Cup but did not play in any of the team’s four matches. He was a more active player during CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, making 11 appearances and tallying five assists.

After bowing out in the round of 16 in 2018, Argentina is among the favorites in 2022. EA Sports, which has correctly predicted the last three World Cup winners, had Argentina on top in its 2022 simulation with a win over Brazil in the final.

Lionel Messi and Co. are in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. The team will open group play against Saudi Arabia at 5 a.m. ET on Nov. 22.