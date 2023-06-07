Who are the biggest signings in MLS history? Ranking the top 10 after Lionel Messi's move

Football's GOAT is coming to Major League Soccer.

No, like, for real. It's not a dream.

Lionel Messi on Wednesday confirmed his decision to play for MLS side Inter Miami, rather than returning to his iconic first club of Barcelona or accepting a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League's Al Hilal.

"I really wanted to [go back to Barcelona], I was very excited to be able to return, but after having experienced what I experienced and the exit I had, I did not want to be in the same situation again: waiting to see what was going to happen and leaving my future in the hands of other," Messi told Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

There's no confirmed date as of yet as to when Messi could make his debut for the club, but it'll certainly be something to keep tabs on.

But whenever he does, it'll be a landmark day for MLS as one of the best athletes of all time will suit up for the league. Who are some other top players to have played in America's top flight? Let's look at 10, in no particular order:

Lionel Messi (2023)

Messi undoubtedly was going to top this list regardless of whether it was ranked or not. He's one of the most decorated athletes of all time and has won countless individual and team awards throughout his time with La Liga's Barcelona, Ligue 1's PSG and internationally with Argentina. Having most recently won the 2022 World Cup for his country stamped his name as the best to ever do it.

David Beckham (2007-2012)

Bend it like Beckham made its way to Los Angeles in 2007. One of England's greatest exports, Beckham joined LA Galaxy after trophy-filled stints with Manchester United and Real Madrid. Though he went on loan to Serie A's AC Milan a few times in the five-year span, the versatile midfielder helped LA win two Supporters' Shields and two MLS Cups.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (2018-2019)

Zlatan did not play in MLS. MLS played in Zlatan. Jokes aside, Ibrahimovic lit up the league in the 2018 and 2019 seasons with LA Galaxy, who had the privilege of playing multiple footballing greats. In 2018, the Swedish striker logged 22 goals and 10 assists and 30 goals and seven assists in 2019. He was named a MLS All-Star in both seasons. Now 41, Ibrahimovic recently announced his retirement from the sport.

Thierry Henry (2010-2014)

Considered one of the best Premier League players of all time, Henry came to the New York Red Bulls in 2010 after successful runs with Arsenal and Barcelona. Henry logged 51 goals and 42 assists across 122 appearances in four seasons and helped the Red Bulls win the 2013 Supporters' Shield. 2014 would be his last season as a player, too, as he retired and got into coaching shortly after.

David Villa (2015-2018)

Moving to the Red Bulls' local rival, NYCFC secured Villa two seasons after it was founded as an expansion team. The Spanish forward had helped his country win the 2010 World Cup and was a goal-scoring and playmaking machine in La Liga for multiple teams, most notably Valencia and Barcelona. Villa then played 117 games with New York, where he recorded 77 goals and 26 assists en route to winning league MVP in 2016.

Kaka (2015-2017)

Kaka has some parallels to Messi regarding their arrivals in MLS. Kaka had won the Ballon d'Or in 2007 and had a World Cup to his name in 2002 with Brazil. The attacking midfielder played for Orlando City in its debut season in MLS and logged 24 goals and 22 assists in 75 games. He previously played for European giants Real Madrid and AC Milan.

Wayne Rooney (2018-2019)

Just a few seasons before he retired in 2020-21, Rooney enjoyed a fine couple of seasons with D.C. United. The Manchester United icon led the team in scoring in his first season, where he found the net 12 times in just 20 games. He finished his stint with 23 goals and 13 assists in 48 games and was named an All-Star in 2019. He left for English club Derby County in 2020 but returned to D.C. as a manager in 2022.

Gareth Bale (2022)

Of the players who have appeared before him, Bale's story is the shortest. The Welshman joined LAFC in the summer of 2022 after his contract with Real Madrid expired, which was midseason for MLS. He started just two of 12 games and scored two goals as Los Angeles won the Supporters' Shield, but he scored one of the most impractical goals you'll see in the MLS Cup Final that eventually helped the team win the trophy for the first time. After representing his country in the 2022 World Cup, Bale, a five-time Champions League winner, retired before the 2023 MLS campaign began.

Steven Gerrard (2015-2016)

English midfielder Gerrard spent 1998-2015 playing for Liverpool in the Premier League, where he solidified himself as one of the league's most renowned players and a Champions League winner. The only other club he represented? LA Galaxy in 2015 and 2016. He recorded five goals and 14 assists across two seasons before retiring and getting into coaching.

Andrea Pirlo (2015-2017)

Pirlo made himself a Serie A and football legend in his deep-lying playmaking role for multiple Italian teams, most notably AC Milan and Juventus. He then came to NYCFC in 2015 late in his career and played in 60 games, logging one goal and 18 assists. He was also at the heart of Italy's 2006 World Cup win.