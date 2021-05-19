White Sox Rock Unique Looks on Yoán Moncada-Themed Road Trip

The Chicago White Sox are getting ready for a weekend trip to the Big Apple to take on the New York Yankees, and the team will be traveling in style, as the players have cooked up an incredible themed-road trip.
After the White Sox victory over the Minnesota Twins Wednesday, the club is leaving the Twin Cities while paying homage to infielder Yoán Moncada.
Behold:
Moncada has become known for his musical chops as well as his baseball talent, and the team is paying homage to him on the trip, dressing in floral prints and vibrant colors:
We’ll keep a sharp eye out for any new photos of players donning Yoán’s signature look.