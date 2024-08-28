When you can watch Sports Sunday this NFL season on NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago's Sports Sunday will offer special new guests and analysis this NFL season.
Featuring commentary from former Bears coach and NBC Sports Chicago analyst Dave Wannstedt, the weekly sports recap will air at 10:35 p.m. every Sunday on NBC 5.
This season, the show will highlight events from Sunday Night Football, in addition to all Bears games and highlights from the week in football.
Here's a look at the full Sunday Night Football schedule:
(NOTE: Games kick off at 7:20 p.m. CT)
- Sept. 8, 2024: Rams at Lions
- Sept. 15, 2024: Bears at Texans
- Sept. 22, 2024: Chiefs at Falcons
- Sept. 29, 2024: Bills at Ravens
- Oct. 6, 2024: Cowboys at Steelers
- Oct. 13, 2024: Bengals at Giants
- Oct. 20, 2024: Jets at Steelers
- Oct. 27, 2024: Cowboys at 49ers
- Nov. 3, 2024: Jaguars at Eagles
- Nov. 10, 2024: Lions at Texans
- Nov. 17, 2024: Colts at Jets
- Nov. 24, 2024: Eagles at Rams
- Dec. 1, 2024: 49ers at Bills
- Dec. 8, 2024: Chargers at Chiefs
- Dec. 15, 2024: Packers at Seahawks
- Dec. 22, 2024: Buccaneers at Cowboys
- Dec. 29, 2024: Dolphins at Browns
- Jan. 5, 2025: Teams TBD
