When you can watch Sports Sunday this NFL season on NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago's Sports Sunday will offer special new guests and analysis this NFL season.

Featuring commentary from former Bears coach and NBC Sports Chicago analyst Dave Wannstedt, the weekly sports recap will air at 10:35 p.m. every Sunday on NBC 5.

This season, the show will highlight events from Sunday Night Football, in addition to all Bears games and highlights from the week in football.

Here's a look at the full Sunday Night Football schedule:

(NOTE: Games kick off at 7:20 p.m. CT)

Sept. 8, 2024: Rams at Lions

