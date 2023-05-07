WATCH: James Harden Meets With MSU Shooting Survivor Before Sixers Game

James Harden has a special guest for Sunday’s playoff game between the Sixers and Celtics.

Harden invited John Hao, a Michigan State student who is paralyzed after surviving the Feb. 13 mass shooting on campus. Harden and Hao met and hugged each other during the pre-game warmups on Sunday.

Harden initially met Hao while he was still in the hospital in February. After hearing Hao was a big fan of his, Harden and his team reached out to him.

“My team found out about it — the people that work for me,” Harden said. “Things like that, you just sit back and think about real life and things bigger than basketball. I heard that he was a fan of mine, so I wanted to get on that ASAP and just see what I could do. So a couple of people from my team flew up there, were actually in the hospital with him, and brought him some things to kind of cheer him up, make him smile.”

Harden sent Hao game-worn sneakers, helped pay for his medical bills and spoke with him on FaceTime.

Last week, 20-year-old John Hao’s life was changed forever. He was one of the students shot at Michigan State University and was left paralyzed from the waist down. Hao is a huge fan of James Harden, and when Harden heard Hao’s story, he stepped in: pic.twitter.com/Htm2RXRdQ2 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 23, 2023

“They put me on FaceTime with him. He’s actually doing a little bit better. So the more I can just encourage and rub off this energy that I have and give him hope, I feel like that’s what I’m here for. That’s what I have this platform for. So hopefully he can recover and bounce back out of that. … I gave him my number so whenever he feels like he needs anything, he can call me and I can check up on him.”

Harden spoke at the time about how important it was for him to use his stardom for good outside of basketball.

“I’m just fortunate and blessed to be in a position where I can make an impact in people’s lives,” Harden said. “That’s what I really care about. … It’s a tragedy. He wasn’t expecting that. It’s something that he can’t control, and that’s the craziest part about it.

“Anytime I can do my part, I do it.”