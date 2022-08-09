U.S. Open ticket sales soar following Serena Williams' retirement news originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Tennis fans are lining up to see Serena Williams play one last time.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner wrote in a piece for the September issue of Vogue that she plans to end her professional tennis career at some point after the U.S. Open. The event begins at the end of August, and Tuesday’s ticket sales show the intrigue for what could be Williams’ final event.

“You talk about the Serena effect, it’s like a tsunami,” United States Tennis Association spokesman Chris Widmaier told The New York Post. “Since people have learned of the news, we’ve sold, as of 3 p.m. [Tuesday], 13,000 tickets to the Open, including 4,500 or thereabouts for opening night.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Widmaier added that the 13,000 number “may be unprecedented.”

Getting tickets won’t come cheap once the event is completely sold out. Widmaier revealed some spectators are attempting to sell their $35 tickets for the upper deck of Arthur Ashe Stadium for the opening Monday night of the event for $7,000 on Ticketmaster. The venue has a capacity of 23,771.

There is no guarantee that the Aug. 29 crowd at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center will even get to see Williams play. The draw for the event is not out yet, and first-round matches will be played on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30.

Fans are anticipating a first-round win from Williams. Around 1,500 tickets were sold for the night of Wednesday, Aug. 31, between the time Williams’ editorial was posted and 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, according to The Post.

Regardless of when she plays, the six-time U.S. Open champion can expect a heroes’ welcome – and potential goodbye – when she takes the court in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.