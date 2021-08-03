Sydney McLaughlin Gets Big Congrats from Aaron Rodgers After World Record Finish

The world was watching Sydney McLaughlin as she completed her record-breaking finish in the women's 400m hurdles in the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday, including an athlete who knows a thing or two about competing on the big stage.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tweeted a celebratory message at McLaughlin after the race.

The 21-year-old track star beat fellow American Dalilah Muhammad in a highly anticipated women's 400m hurdles final at the Olympic Stadium Tuesday night.

McLaughlin bested her own world record with a time of 51.46 to win gold. Muhammad also beat McLaughlin's previous world record with a time of 51.58, but it was only enough for her to earn silver.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

McLaughlin entered the race as the world record holder in the event, while Muhammad came in as the defending Olympic champion.

McLaughlin set the previous world record time of 51.90 against Muhammad at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June and also posted a better time than Muhammad in the semifinal round in Tokyo.