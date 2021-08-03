U.S. Sprinter Devon Allen Busts a Move After Winning Semifinal Heat in 110m Hurdles

United States sprinter Devon Allen is going to be looking for gold in the 110m hurdles on Thursday in Tokyo, but after his win in a semifinal heat, he broke out a celebration that was worthy of a medal.

Allen, a two-sport athlete that competed for both the University of Oregon track and football teams, made the final race in Rio in 2016, and he’ll be heading back there again this year after putting up a strong 13.18 second time.

Needless to say, the Phoenix-native wasn’t content to just win his heat: he wanted to do so in style.

Allen broke out the dance moves on the track following the win, and even gave the camera a bit of a “Blue Steel” gaze after the triumph.

Allen will be competing against fellow American and current world champion Grant Holloway in the final on Thursday in Tokyo. The event will air in primetime Wednesday night on NBC.