Team USA dominated in athletics for day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics, topping first and second place for the women's 400 hurdles with Sydney McLaughlin winning gold and reigning Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad taking home silver.

Courtney Frerichs won her first Olympic medal, winning silver from the women's 3000m steeplechase right behind Uganda's Peruth Chemutai. Team USA's Kenneth Bednarek and Noah Lyles wrapped silver and bronze respectively on the men's 200m, with Canada's Andre de Grasse taking home his first gold medal.

See the top moments from the twelfth day of competitions out of Tokyo.

