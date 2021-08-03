Team USA dominated in athletics for day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics, topping first and second place for the women's 400 hurdles with Sydney McLaughlin winning gold and reigning Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad taking home silver.
Courtney Frerichs won her first Olympic medal, winning silver from the women's 3000m steeplechase right behind Uganda's Peruth Chemutai. Team USA's Kenneth Bednarek and Noah Lyles wrapped silver and bronze respectively on the men's 200m, with Canada's Andre de Grasse taking home his first gold medal.
See the top moments from the twelfth day of competitions out of Tokyo.
(1 of 21) Courtney Frerichs of Team USA celebrates after winning the silver medal in the Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final on day twelve of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 4, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. It is
Frerichs' first Olympic medal
.
(2 of 21) Courtney Frerichs of Team USA celebrates after winning the silver medal in the Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final on day twelve of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium, Aug. 4, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. To the right is bronze medalist Hyvin Kiyeng of Kenya. Peruth Chemutai (not pictured) won gold, making Olympic history as the first female Ugandan gold medalist.
(3 of 21) USA's Sydney Mclaughlin, right, celebrates her gold medal in the women's 400m hurdles. She sets a new world record with silver medalist USA's Dalilah Muhammad, left, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on Aug. 4, 2021.
(4 of 21) Gold medallist Sydney Mclaughlin of Team United States poses with her medal on the podium after the Women's 400-Meter Hurdles event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on Aug. 4, 2021.
(5 of 21) Silver medalist Dalilah Muhammad of Team United States poses during the medal ceremony for the Women's 400m Hurdles event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
(6 of 21) Bronze medal winner Noah Lyles and silver medal winner Kenneth Bednarek, both of Team USA, celebrate after the Men's 200m final on day twelve of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
(7 of 21) Noah Lyles of Team United States celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the Men's 200m Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 4, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
(8 of 21) Allyson Felix of Team USA competes in the Women's 400m semifinal at the Tokyo Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug.4, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Felix finished second in the semifinals
to advance to the 400m final for her shot at gold.
(9 of 21) Sakura Yosozumi of Team Japan and Kokona Hiraki of Team Japan celebrate after winning the gold and silver medals respectively during the Women's Skateboarding Park Finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park on Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Hiraki and Brown
made history
as the youngest Olympic medalists since 1936.
(10 of 21) Sakura Yosozumi of Team Japan competes in the Women's Park Skateboarding Finals at the 2020 Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
(11 of 21) Kokona Hiraki of Team Japan competes during the first run of the Women's Skateboarding Park Finals on day 12 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park on Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
(13 of 21) Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Team Great Britain is consoled by Verena Mayr of Team Austria as she
walks off the track injured
during the Women's Heptathlon 200m heats on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug.4, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
(14 of 21) Triston Casas of the United States, right, hits a two run home run during the first inning of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games baseball round 2 repechage game between Dominican Republic and USA at Yokohama Baseball Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, on Aug. 4, 2021.
(15 of 21) Triston Casas #26 and Tyler Austin #23 of Team United States celebrate Casas' two-run home run as catcher Charlie Valerio #7 Team Dominican Republic looks on in the first inning during the knockout stage of men's baseball at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on Aug. 4, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan.
(16 of 21) Silver medalist Dalilah Muhammad hugs gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin, both of Team United States, after competing in the Women's 400m Hurdles Final on day 12 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
(17 of 21) Sydney McLaughlin of Team United States wins the gold medal in the Women's 400m Hurdles Final on day 12 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
(18 of 21) The United State's Dalilah Muhammad, Netherlands' Femke Bol and the United State's Sydney Mclaughlin compete in the Women's 400-Meter Hurdles final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on Aug. 4, 2021.
(19 of 21) Pierce Lepage of Team Canada, Garrett Scantling of Team United States and Ashley Moloney of Team Australia compete in the Men's Decathlon 100-Meter heats on day 12 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
(20 of 21) Nelly Korda of Team United States plays her shot from the second tee during the first round of the Women's Individual Stroke Play on day 12 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club on Aug. 4, 2021, in Kawagoe, Japan.
( 21of 21) Nelly Korda of Team United States plays her shot from the first tee during the first round of the Women's Individual Stroke Play on day 12 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club on Aug. 4, 2021, in Kawagoe, Japan.