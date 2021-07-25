5 to Watch: Local Triathlete's Debut, Medals on the Line for Swimming, Gymnastics and More

The U.S. will be looking to continue its incredible medal comeback in a number of events as the Tokyo Games continue Sunday night and into Monday morning.

It will be an eventful day that will see medal moments in men's gymnastics, fencing, cycling, diving, shooting, skateboarding, swimming, table tennis, triathlon and more.

Local triathlete Kevin McDowell will step into the global spotlight as he competes in his first Olympics and aims for gold.

Here are five things to watch for coming up Sunday night and Monday morning and how to watch them live.

1. Gymnastics Men’s Team Final Kicks Off Three Events for Team USA

Team USA finished fourth in the all-around qualifying competition on Saturday and will be looking to upset Japan and China in the men's team final Monday, July 26, at 5 a.m. CT.

The team combined to post the highest score on floor exercise in qualification. Sam Mikulak (parallel bars), Brody Malone (high bar), Yul Moldauer (floor exercise) and Alec Yoder (pommel horse) qualified for individual events.

Team USA is seeking its first medal in the event since 2008, while host nation Japan is looking to repeat as gold medal winners.

Team USA is seeking its first medal in the event since 2008, while host nation Japan is looking to repeat as gold medal winners.

2. Geneva Triathlete Kevin McDowell Races for Gold

Kevin McDowell, of Geneva, Illinois, has already faced the battle of a lifetime when he fought and beat cancer at a young age. But that battle nearly kept him from becoming an Olympian.

The moment is a culmination of hard work and learning for McDowell, who said he nearly gave up his Olympic dream when his body struggled to recover from chemo treatments after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in high school.

On Sunday afternoon, he'll compete in his first-ever Olympic appearance as he looks to reach the podium in the men's triathlon.

On Sunday afternoon, he'll compete in his first-ever Olympic appearance as he looks to reach the podium in the men's triathlon.

3. Women’s Skateboarding Makes Olympic Debut

The women’s street event takes place a night after the inaugural Olympic men’s street skateboarding competition was filled with falls. Jagger Eaton took bronze for the U.S., whereas Nyjah Huston disappointed with a seventh-place finish.

There will be three Americans competing: Mariah Duran, Alexis Sablone and Alana Smith. Duran has won three X Games medals, including gold in the 2018 street event. Sablone has six X Games medals, highlighted by three street golds.

Smith only has one X Games medal, but it was a historic one. Back in 2013, Smith claimed silver in the park event at just 12 years old, becoming the youngest medalist in X Games history.

The three Americans will have to contend with favorites like Japan’s Aori Nishimura, Brazilians Pamela Rosa and Rayssa Leal and a competitive field in order to reach the podium.

The event begins with qualifying heats starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and concludes with final runs starting at 11:25 p.m. ET.

The event begins with qualifying heats starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and concludes with final runs starting at 11:25 p.m. ET.

4. Can Swimming and Softball Continue Winning Streaks?

Four more swimming medals will be awarded Sunday night, as finals get underway for the women’s 100m butterfly, men’s 100m breaststroke, women’s 400m freestyle and men’s 4x100m freestyle relay beginning at 8:30 p.m. CT.

Katie Ledecky will get her first chance at a medal in Tokyo in the women’s 400m freestyle. The six-time Olympic medalist set the world record in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics and had the fastest time in Sunday’s qualifying. The U.S. men are also looking to repeat as gold medalists in the 4x100m freestyle relay. Two-time Olympic medalist Caeleb Dressel will make his Tokyo debut in the event.

Sunday’s swimming slate also includes semifinals in the men’s 200m freestyle, women’s 100m breaststroke, women’s 100m backstroke and men’s 100m backstroke, which will feature Palos Heights-native Ryan Murphy.

At the same time, women's softball will look to remain undefeated before heading into Tuesday's gold medal game.

Arguably America’s strongest team through the first weekend of play, the U.S. will take on the host country on Sunday, July 25, at 8 p.m. CT.

Team USA has won against Canada, Mexico, Italy and Australia so far. A win over Japan would put the team at a perfect 5-0. The only time Team USA has gone undefeated through the entire tournament was at the 2004 Athens Olympics. The team went undefeated in the group stage at the 2008 Beijing Olympics before falling to Japan in the gold medal game.

The offense has only posted seven runs so far in Tokyo, but it has been backed up by tremendous pitching. Monica Abbott gave up the first run of the Games to Australia on Saturday night.

The offense has only posted seven runs so far in Tokyo, but it has been backed up by tremendous pitching. Monica Abbott gave up the first run of the Games to Australia on Saturday night.

5. Chicago Fencer, Notre Dame Alums Take Stab at Fencing Medals

Medals will be awarded in multiple fencing events in Tokyo Monday morning.

Athletes will compete for gold, silver or bronze in the men's individual foil and the women's individual sabre events.

Among the contenders will be Mariel Zagunis, the most decorated fencer in U.S. history. The University of Notre Dame alum has competed in four prior Olympics and collected two gold medals and two bronze medals. She won her first gold medal in 2004 at the age of 19, becoming the first US fencer to capture gold in a century.

The Tokyo Games will also mark her first Olympics as a mom as Zagunis gave birth to her daughter Sunday Noelle in October 2017.

She'll be joined by Olympic newcomer and Chicago fencer Eliza Stone.

On the men's side will be fellow Notre Dame alums Nick Itkin and Gerek Meinhardt.

Medals will be awarded in multiple fencing events in Tokyo Monday morning.

