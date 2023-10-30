The second to last 2023 Formula 1 World Championship race is heading to Las Vegas

The long-awaited Las Vegas Grand Prix is just around the corner, scheduled to hit the Strip on Nov. 18.

This is one of 23 races scheduled for the Formula 1 World Championship, which visited 20 countries. Moreover, this is one of three to take place in the U.S., where the other two took place in Miami and Austin, Texas.

Attendees will experience the full intensity of a 6.12km street circuit as racers weave their way through the Vegas Strip. According to F1, the track will also pass through famous hotels like the Venetian, Caesars Palace and the Bellagio.

The street circuit, resurfaced to iron out creases, was a production of 31 different layout variations.

“A spectacular 14-turn high-speed design that will have a high average speed and require teams to bring their low downforce Monza/Spa-spec aerodynamic packages. It’s going to be fast and furious," the organization said.

The latest race took place on Sunday in Mexico City, lasting 19 laps. The amount of laps varies between each race and is dependent on the length of the circuit.

Max Verstappen has already wrapped up the driver's championship, but there are still battles to be decided among stars like Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and more. More information and updates on the F1 World Championships are available on the official F1 website.