Social media erupts over Tommy DeVito's agent during Packers-Giants on MNF

The undrafted rookie QB, who formerly played at the University of Illinois, led the Giants to a win, but it was a viral reaction from the stands that took fans by storm

Social media couldn't get enough of quarterback Tommy DeVito's agent during the Giants-Packers game on Monday Night Football.

The undrafted rookie QB, who formerly played at the University of Illinois, led the Giants to a win, but it was a viral reaction from the stands that took fans by storm.

First, there was his outfit during the pregame broadcast.

But beyond the wardrobe came a moment in the stands that fans and announcers both couldn't get enough of.

DeVito, who grew up in northern New Jersey and went undrafted earlier this year, has embraced his Italian-American culture along with doubling the Giants' season win total in his first four starts.

He has been nicknamed Tommy "Cutlets" for his love of his mom's chicken cutlets.

