Social media erupts over Tommy DeVito's agent during Packers-Giants on MNF

Social media couldn't get enough of quarterback Tommy DeVito's agent during the Giants-Packers game on Monday Night Football.

The undrafted rookie QB, who formerly played at the University of Illinois, led the Giants to a win, but it was a viral reaction from the stands that took fans by storm.

First, there was his outfit during the pregame broadcast.

There is a 99% chance that there’s cutlets in Tommy Devito’s agent's bag. pic.twitter.com/IaJnNIiAqP — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 12, 2023

Tommy DeVito’s agent looks exactly how I’d expect Tommy DeVito’s agent to look like pic.twitter.com/8kUq4vikLl — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) December 12, 2023

Tommy DeVito’s agent def knows a guy pic.twitter.com/FO7RmFtSPG — Growing Up Italian (@GrowingUpItalia) December 12, 2023

But beyond the wardrobe came a moment in the stands that fans and announcers both couldn't get enough of.

"This guy, the agent, may break the internet."

"What the heck's going on?"

"THEY HAVING KISSES EVERYWHERE."



- Joe Buck and Troy Aikman having a lot of fun with Tommy DeVito's agent. pic.twitter.com/ETws3BfEfr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 12, 2023

Tommy DeVito’s agent is iconic. pic.twitter.com/VVORV5gkeA — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) December 12, 2023

I’m going to tell my kids this is The Godfather 🍝 https://t.co/iyFBGosYSP — Delaney Brey (@DelaneyBrey) December 12, 2023

DeVito, who grew up in northern New Jersey and went undrafted earlier this year, has embraced his Italian-American culture along with doubling the Giants' season win total in his first four starts.

He has been nicknamed Tommy "Cutlets" for his love of his mom's chicken cutlets.