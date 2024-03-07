Cole Campbell, 18-year-old Dortmund forward, switches affiliation to US from Iceland

Cole Campbell, a Borussia Dortmund youth team forward who turned 18 last month, has been approved by FIFA for a change of affiliation to the United States from Iceland.

Campbell is the son of former Iceland women's team forward Rakel Karvelsson, who was born in Los Angeles and played college soccer at North Carolina. His father is American.

He signed with Dortmund ahead of the 2022-23 season and has been playing for its under-19 team this season.

The U.S. Soccer Federation confirmed the switch Thursday.

Dortmund has developed well-known U.S. products in the past, such as Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna.

Chelsea ended up signing Pulisic to a record transfer fee for a U.S. men's player in 2018 before the forward moved to Serie A's AC Milan this past summer.

Reyna has had flashes of brilliance in Germany but currently is on loan at English Premier League side Nottingham Forest, where he's battling for more minutes.

Campbell could be a name to watch for the U.S. squad at the 2024 Paris Olympics given the age requirements the team needs to fulfill.

