NFL

Peacock to Host First Ever Exclusive Live-Streamed NFL Playoff Game in 2024

Peacock will host this game during wild card weekend

By Sanjesh Singh

Peacock to host exclusive live-streamed NFL playoff game in 2024 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL playoffs are coming to Peacock.

Peacock will become the home of the first ever exclusive live-streamed NFL playoff game in 2024, NBCUniversal and the NFL announced Monday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform, will present an NFL wild card game in prime time on Saturday, Jan. 13. Kick-off for the game will be slated for 8 p.m. ET.

The exclusive showing will follow the afternoon wild card game to be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock at 4:30 p.m. ET.

With the aforementioned Saturday games and a prime-time wild card game on Sunday – on both NBC and Peacock – NBC will become the first media company to present three NFL playoff games in a single weekend. 

Sports

sports betting 43 mins ago

Fanatics Buying PointsBet's US Operations for $150M to Expand Sports Betting, I-Casino Market Share

big ten 1 hour ago

Northwestern Wildcats to Host NCAA Softball Regional

The exclusive Peacock game will also be broadcast on NBC stations in the two competing cities, and available to stream on mobile devices on NFL+.  

Peacock also will exclusively stream a regular-season game for the first time on Saturday, Dec. 23 when Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLPeacock
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us