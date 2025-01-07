Sports

College Football

Northern Illinois football joins Mountain West Conference

The Huskies have won a total of five conference titles in football since rejoining the MAC in 1997

By NBC Chicago Staff and James Neveau

DEKALB, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 30: Northern Illinois Huskies players take the field before a game between the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Central Michigan Chippewas at Huskie Stadium on November 30, 2024 in DeKalb, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The Northern Illinois Huskies’ football team will be joining the Mountain West Conference, leaving the Mid-American Conference that it had been a member of for nearly 30 years.

The Huskies will officially join the Mountain West as a football-only school beginning with the 2026 season, the conference announced on Tuesday.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

According to a press release, there will be a total of nine teams in the conference for that season, with Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, San Jose State, UNLV, UTEP and Wyoming joining the Huskies in the conference.

“This is a truly exciting day for Northern Illinois University, for the NIU football program, and for Huskie fans throughout the country,” said NIU President Lisa C. Freeman. “We are extremely pleased to accept the invitation for the Huskie football program to join a prestigious group of universities to compete in the Mountain West Conference. This move will open new opportunities for our student-athletes, expand the reach, and strengthen the national brand of Huskie Football as they represent NIU and compete for championships the hard way and the right way.”

Northern Illinois is one of the teams coming into the conference after Boise State, Utah State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Colorado State all announced that they would be leaving the Mountain West to join the new-look Pac-12 beginning in 2026.

In response, UTEP announced that it would join the conference as a full member in 2026. UC-Davis and Grand Canyon University both will join the conference as non-football schools in 2026.

It is unclear which conference Northern Illinois will compete in for other sports, including basketball and volleyball, as the Mid-American Conference will not allow them to remain in the conference without their football team.

Local

Crime and Courts 9 mins ago

Sons of drug lord ‘El Chapo' negotiating plea deal with federal prosecutors

Rosemont 1 hour ago

2025 Chicago Boat Show to begin Wednesday at new location

The Huskies had joined the MAC in 1998, according to the conference’s website. They have won the conference’s football title on five occasions, most recently in 2021, and qualified for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl earlier this season, which they won in an overtime thriller over Fresno State.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

College Football
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us