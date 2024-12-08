Northern Illinois accepts bid to Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

The Northern Illinois Huskies will be headed to the northwest for their bowl game this season, taking on Fresno State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The game will be played at Albertson’s Stadium in Boise, Idaho, home of the Boise State Broncos and to the iconic blue turf that has been imitated in other stadiums around the country.

The Huskies, who upset Notre Dame in South Bend but hit a couple of speed bumps on their way to a 7-5 record, still earned a bowl berth by winning three of their final four games during the regular season.

Northern Illinois racked up 2,488 rushing yards this season, with Gavin Williams and Antario Brown each averaging around five yards per carry during the campaign. Quarterback Ethan Hampton threw for 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Huskies, who finished sixth in the Mid-American Conference.

Their reward will be taking on a Bulldogs squad that finished the season with a 6-6 record, culminating with losses in three of their final four games. The Bulldogs were led by quarterback Mikey Keene, who threw for 2892 yards and 18 touchdowns on the season.

Wide receiver Mac Dalena led the team with 58 catches and 947 yards, with eight touchdown catches on the season.

Kickoff for the game is set for 1:30 p.m. Central on Monday, Dec. 23. The game will be televised on ESPN.