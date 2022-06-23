No. 1 Recruit Arch Manning, Nephew of Peyton and Eli, Commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns have landed a quarterback from the Manning family.

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning announced his commitment to the University of Texas on Thursday.

Manning, a three-year starter at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, is the consensus top-ranked overall player in the class of 2023. He'll head to Austin, Texas, after he graduates next year.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian seemed pretty pumped about Manning's commitment:

Over his first three high school seasons, the 6-foot-4 Manning has racked up 6,307 yards and 81 touchdowns through the air in addition to 742 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.

He's just the latest star football player from his family. Arch's uncles, Peyton and Eli, won two Super Bowls apiece during their long careers as NFL quarterbacks while his grandfather, Archie, was a two-time Pro Bowl QB with the New Orleans Saints.

Cooper Manning, Arch's father, was a highly-touted wide receiver in high school and committed to play at Ole Miss, but his football career was cut short due to spinal stenosis.

Archie and Eli both went to Ole Miss, while Peyton played his college ball at Tennessee. Arch had offers from both Ole Miss and Tennessee, along with Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and several other big-time programs, but ultimately opted for Texas.

“This all unfolded authentically and organically,” Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart told 247Sports. “He’s a super special kid and I’m confident in his decision.

“I’m excited he can smile and have a great senior year. It’s certainly been a journey unlike any other.”