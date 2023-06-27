TV information, player profiles and more: a Blackhawks fan's guide to the 2023 NHL Draft

WATCH LIVE: Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson will address media in Nashville Tuesday. You can watch live in the video player above.

The 2023 NHL Draft is almost upon us, and the Chicago Blackhawks are hoping to make it a year to remember as they head to Nashville.

From TV information, to the players the Blackhawks could potentially take at the top of the draft, here’s everything you need to know heading into Wednesday and Thursday.

When will the draft start?

The draft will get underway at 6 p.m. Central time on Wednesday, with the first round taking place.

Rounds 2-7 of the draft will all take place on Thursday, with a start time of 11 a.m.

Where can I watch it?

Live coverage of the first round of the draft can be seen on ESPN. The final six rounds of the draft will air Thursday on NHL Network.

Will local coverage be available?

NBC Sports Chicago will host “Blackhawks Draft Night Live” beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, just after the Blackhawks make their first pick in the draft.

Pat Boyle will anchor the special, and will be joined by a wide variety of guests, including Hall of Famers Denis Savard and Pat Foley, as well as analysts like Caley Chelios and Darren Pang.

A full list of guests, and how you can watch, can be found on NBC Sports Chicago’s website.

NHL prospect Connor Bedard talks about meeting with Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson

What picks do the Blackhawks own?

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Blackhawks own a total of 11 picks in the draft.

Most notably, the Blackhawks own the No. 1 pick by virtue of winning the NHL Draft Lottery. They also have the 19th pick in the first round, which they received via the 2022 trade that sent forward Brandon Hagel to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Blackhawks also own four second-round picks and two third-round picks. You can find all the information from our insider Charlie Roumeliotis.

Who will be the No. 1 pick?

Barring the biggest surprise in NHL Draft history, the Blackhawks will take Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard with the top-overall selection on Wednesday night.

Bedard took Canadian junior hockey by storm this season, with 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games for the Pats. He also had 10 goals and 10 assists in seven postseason games.

Here are five things you need to know about Bedard.

Connor Bedard talks about soaking up knowledge when he met Patrick Kane and other NHL stars at the BioSteel Camp

Who else could be picked early on?

In most years, Michigan forward Adam Fantilli would have been the No. 1 overall pick. At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, he is already developed enough physically to play in the NHL, and he is a versatile player that can fill all sorts of roles.

In any case, he’ll potentially go No. 2, although there have been reports that the Anaheim Ducks could take Swedish forward Leo Carlsson or American standout Will Smith with the pick.

Both players will likely go in the top-four, though the picture gets a bit cloudier after that. The big questions surround Russian winger Matvei Michkov, both because of the ongoing war in Ukraine and because of his contract with Ska St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League.

Who could the Blackhawks take with their other first round pick?

The Blackhawks currently own the No. 19 pick, and although there is a chance they could move up, some teams have reportedly shown a lack of desire to move back in this year’s deep draft class.

If the Blackhawks stick at No. 19, they have a few different options, including Swedish forward Otto Stenberg, or Russian winger Danil But.

Owen Sound forward Colby Barlow could be a strong pick, as could Kelowna winger (and Connor Bedard’s good friend) Andrew Cristall.

Where can I watch the draft?

If you are looking for a place to watch the draft outside of your living room, the Blackhawks are hosting a watch party at The Salt Shed on Thursday night.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis on the team’s mobile app.