The 2023 National Hockey League Draft is right around the corner, and the Blackhawks have plenty to celebrate.

The organization is celebrating winning the highly coveted first overall pick this year by offering loads of events for fans, including a draft watch party on June 28.

Hosted by Bud Light, the team's official watch party will be at the iconic Salt Shed concert venue. The event is free to the public.

Fans can look forward to special guest appearances by beloved Blackhawks alumni, live musical performances, food and beverage offerings, giveaways, and more. The event will also offer a number of family-friendly and close the evening with a customized Blackhawks drone light show.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The party is set to kick off at 3 p.m. Early arrival is encouraged, as entry is first come, first serve until capacity is reached, the team said.

While no ticket purchase is required, fans will need to download the Blackhawks mobile app for access.

To learn more about the event, see here.

The Hawks will also be hosting a pre-draft celebration and after party in Nashville. There, the Hawks are slated to take over the Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall rooftop, with both events also featuring giveaways, special guest appearances from team alums and live entertainment.