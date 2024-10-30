Halloween 2024 is nearly here. Did you pick up your trick-or-treat candy yet?
This year, Oct. 31 falls on a Thursday, and many Chicago suburbs have specific trick-or-treat times designated by their local government or village. In some cases, trick-or-treating starts as early as 10 a.m., or takes place on a day other than Halloween.
In Chicago, trick-or-treat times typically vary by neighborhood or community. In years past, the city has not designated trick-or-treat hours.
Many suburbs however do release trick-or-treat hours for Halloween. Here's a look at several suburbs across the Chicago area, and when trick-or-treating takes place.
- Addison: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Algonquin: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Antioch: 4 to 7 p.m.
- Arlington Heights: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Bartlett: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Batavia: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Bloomingdale: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Bolingbrook: 4 to 7 p.m.
- Bradley: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Brookfield: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Buffalo Grove: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Campton Hills: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Cicero: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Crystal Lake: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Deerfield: 3:30 to 7 p.m.
- Elk Grove Village: 3 to 8 p.m.
- Elmhurst: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Elgin: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Evanston: 4 to 7 p.m.
- Fox Lake: 4 to 7 p.m.
- Glendale Heights: 4 to 7 p.m.
- Glenview: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Grayslake: 4 to 7 p.m.
- Glencoe: 10 to 5 p.m.
- Gurnee: 2 to 5 p.m. (on Sunday, Oct. 27)
- Highland Park: 3:30 to 7 p.m.
- Huntley: 4 to 8 p.m.
- Hoffman Estates: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Kildeer: 3 to 8 p.m.
- Lake in the Hills: 2 to 8 p.m.
- Lake Forest: 4 to 8 p.m.
- Lake Zurich: 3 to 8 p.m.
- Lincolnshire: 4 to 8 p.m.
- Lisle: 3 to 8 p.m.
- Lombard: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Marseilles: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
- Mount Prospect: 3 to 8 p.m.
- Mundelein: 4 to 8 p.m.
- Northbrook: 4 to 8 p.m.
- Oak Park: 4 to 8 p.m.
- Oak Brook: 3:30 to 7 p.m.
- Palatine: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Park Ridge: 3 to 8 p.m.
- Schaumburg: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Wheaton: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Wheeling: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Winfield: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Wilmette: 3 to 7:30 p.m.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.