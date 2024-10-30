Halloween

When does trick-or-treating start? List of times across Chicago suburbs for Halloween

What are the trick-or-treat hours for Halloween 2024? Here's a list of when it takes place across the Chicago suburbs

By NBC Chicago Staff

Here's when to trick-or-treat around the Chicago area this year.

Halloween 2024 is nearly here. Did you pick up your trick-or-treat candy yet?

This year, Oct. 31 falls on a Thursday, and many Chicago suburbs have specific trick-or-treat times designated by their local government or village. In some cases, trick-or-treating starts as early as 10 a.m., or takes place on a day other than Halloween.

In Chicago, trick-or-treat times typically vary by neighborhood or community. In years past, the city has not designated trick-or-treat hours.

Many suburbs however do release trick-or-treat hours for Halloween. Here's a look at several suburbs across the Chicago area, and when trick-or-treating takes place.

  • Addison: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Algonquin: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Antioch: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Arlington Heights: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Bartlett: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Batavia: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Bloomingdale: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Bolingbrook: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Bradley: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
  • Brookfield: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Buffalo Grove: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Campton Hills: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Cicero: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Crystal Lake: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Deerfield: 3:30 to 7 p.m.
  • Elk Grove Village: 3 to 8 p.m.
  • Elmhurst: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Elgin: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Evanston: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Fox Lake: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Glendale Heights: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Glenview: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Grayslake: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Glencoe: 10 to 5 p.m.
  • Gurnee: 2 to 5 p.m. (on Sunday, Oct. 27)
  • Highland Park: 3:30 to 7 p.m.
  • Huntley: 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Hoffman Estates: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Kildeer: 3 to 8 p.m.
  • Lake in the Hills: 2 to 8 p.m.
  • Lake Forest: 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Lake Zurich: 3 to 8 p.m.
  • Lincolnshire: 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Lisle: 3 to 8 p.m.
  • Lombard: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Marseilles: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Mount Prospect: 3 to 8 p.m.
  • Mundelein: 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Northbrook: 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Oak Park: 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Oak Brook: 3:30 to 7 p.m.
  • Palatine: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Park Ridge: 3 to 8 p.m.
  • Schaumburg: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Wheaton: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Wheeling: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Winfield: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Wilmette: 3 to 7:30 p.m.
