Halloween 2024 is nearly here. Did you pick up your trick-or-treat candy yet?

This year, Oct. 31 falls on a Thursday, and many Chicago suburbs have specific trick-or-treat times designated by their local government or village. In some cases, trick-or-treating starts as early as 10 a.m., or takes place on a day other than Halloween.

In Chicago, trick-or-treat times typically vary by neighborhood or community. In years past, the city has not designated trick-or-treat hours.

Many suburbs however do release trick-or-treat hours for Halloween. Here's a look at several suburbs across the Chicago area, and when trick-or-treating takes place.

Addison: 3 to 7 p.m.

Algonquin: 3 to 7 p.m.

Antioch: 4 to 7 p.m.

Arlington Heights: 3 to 7 p.m.

Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.

Bartlett: 3 to 7 p.m.

Batavia: 3 to 7 p.m.

Bloomingdale: 3 to 7 p.m.

Bolingbrook: 4 to 7 p.m.

Bradley: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Brookfield: 3 to 7 p.m.

Buffalo Grove: 3 to 7 p.m.

Campton Hills: 3 to 7 p.m.

Cicero: 3 to 7 p.m.

Crystal Lake: 3 to 7 p.m.

Deerfield: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Elk Grove Village: 3 to 8 p.m.

Elmhurst: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Elgin: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Evanston: 4 to 7 p.m.

Fox Lake: 4 to 7 p.m.

Glendale Heights: 4 to 7 p.m.

Glenview: 3 to 7 p.m.

Grayslake: 4 to 7 p.m.

Glencoe: 10 to 5 p.m.

Gurnee: 2 to 5 p.m. (on Sunday, Oct. 27)

Highland Park: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Huntley: 4 to 8 p.m.

Hoffman Estates: 3 to 7 p.m.

Kildeer: 3 to 8 p.m.

Lake in the Hills: 2 to 8 p.m.

Lake Forest: 4 to 8 p.m.

Lake Zurich: 3 to 8 p.m.

Lincolnshire: 4 to 8 p.m.

Lisle: 3 to 8 p.m.

Lombard: 3 to 7 p.m.

Marseilles: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Mount Prospect: 3 to 8 p.m.

Mundelein: 4 to 8 p.m.

Northbrook: 4 to 8 p.m.

Oak Park: 4 to 8 p.m.

Oak Brook: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Palatine: 3 to 7 p.m.

Park Ridge: 3 to 8 p.m.

Schaumburg: 3 to 7 p.m.

Wheaton: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling: 3 to 7 p.m.

Winfield: 3 to 7 p.m.

Wilmette: 3 to 7:30 p.m.