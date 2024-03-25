Podcast: Luke Richardson bag-skates Blackhawks after road trip ‘to grab their attention'

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis talk about head coach Luke Richardson putting the Blackhawks through a bag skate at practice on Monday despite an epic four-goal comeback win in San Jose (0:50). The guys also talk about Lukas Reichel's growing confidence and why Richardson doesn't like to use timeouts (15:50). Plus, Charlie reports that Jarred Tinordi quietly had hip surgery over the offseason but the 32-year-old defenseman made zero excuses about his "up and down" campaign (29:45).
