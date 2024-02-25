Curtain call: Patrick Kane takes three laps around United Center after video tribute, deafening ovation

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich
Chicago Blackhawks legend Patrick Kane made his return to the United Center on Sunday for the first time since as a visitor. He never got to play in Chicago with the New York Rangers, but it finally happened with the Detroit Red Wings.
You knew Chicago was going to give Kane a hero's welcome, and that's exactly what he got. On multiple occasions.
During his jersey retirement speech, Chris Chelios shouted out Kane, who was watching the ceremony from Detroit's bench. When the camera panned on him, the United Center went crazy.
"I've got to include him: This guy will go down as the greatest American-born player," Chelios said. "Patrick Kane, unbelievable. That jersey looks kinda funny Kaner, but it'll grow on you. And don't worry, it will work out in the end, same as me. But just be careful, don't go stealing mythunder today, OK? I've got money on the board to shut you down."
Kane was announced as a starter for Detroit, which also drew a loud ovation. But it was nothing compared to the one he got during the first television timeout when the Blackhawks aired their video tribute.
The tribute was, unsurprisingly, very well-done, and Kane received a deafening ovation from the fans. It was as loud of an ovation as I've heard, and he circled the United Center three times because fans wouldn't stop cheering.
Three curtain calls is an all-timer.
Chills.