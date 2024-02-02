Connor Bedard makes All-Star appearance, accepts Male Athlete of the Year award

Connor Bedard has arrived in Toronto for the NHL All-Star Weekend, despite not being able to play.

The Blackhawks' rookie accepted his award for the International Ice Hockey Federation's (IIHF) Male Athlete of the Year on Friday in Toronto.

Bedard has been sidelined with a fractured jaw since January 5. The star forward underwent surgery on January 8 and was given a six-to-eight week recovery timeline. The injury happened just one day after Bedard was named the youngest NHL All-Star in league history.

Before his injury, Bedard was leading all rookies in points (33), goals (15) and assist (18), and had been named the league's "Rookie of the Month" for both November and December.

