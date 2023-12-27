Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard becomes the youngest player in Blackhawks history to score an overtime winner

He beat Patrick Kane by nearly a year

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

What can't Connor Bedard do?

The 18-year-old Blackhawks phenom called game against the Winnipeg Jets --- one of the NHL's best teams --- in overtime, winning the game, 2-1. With that, he became the youngest player in Blackhawks history to score an overtime-winning goal.

He beat out Patrick Kane by nearly a whole year, for what it's worth.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In NHL history, Bedard is the third-youngest player to score an overtime winner. Sidney Crosby was 18 years and 101 days old when he scored an OT winner versus the Flyers on Nov. 16, 2005. Jordan Staal was 18 years and 153 days old when he scored an OT winner versus Toronto in Feb. 2007. Bedard is 18 years and 163 days old.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Connor Bedard
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us