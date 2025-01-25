Blackhawks trade Taylor Hall in massive Mikko Rantanen deal: Reports

The Chicago Blackhawks are reportedly trading Taylor Hall to the Carolina Hurricanes as part of a blockbuster deal sending Mikko Rantanen to Raleigh.

According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, both Hall and Rantanen are expected to head to the Hurricanes in a three-team swap that will see the Blackhawks retain salary and get back a pick they had traded to Carolina last summer.

According to Scott Powers of The Athletic, the Blackhawks will retain half of Rantanen’s cap hit for the rest of the season, clocking in at $4.6 million. They are not expected to retain any of Hall’s salary, with a cap hit of $6 million.

Rantanen is one of the league’s most talented scorers, and is having another strong season, with 25 goals and 39 assists in 49 games.

In 619 career NHL games, he has 287 goals and 394 assists, and will undoubtedly command a massive salary in free agency at the end of the season.

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the pick the Blackhawks got back was previously traded to the Hurricanes in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2024 draft. Getting the selection back leaves them with five picks in the first three rounds of the 2025 draft, including a pair of first-round selections.

Seravalli reports that the Hurricanes will sent Martin Necas to the Avalanche, while Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports that Jack Drury will also head to the Avalanche.

The Avalanche will also receive multiple draft picks from the Hurricanes, including a 2025 second rounder, according to reports.