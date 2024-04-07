Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Is Connor Bedard a lock to win the Calder Trophy over Brock Faber?

By Charlie Roumeliotis

NBC Universal, Inc.

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss the Calder Trophy debate between Connor Bedard and Brock Faber. Is Bedard a lock to win the award? Plus, Pat and Charlie talk about Taylor Raddysh being a healthy scratch and what his future will the Blackhawks is. Will the team move on from him over the summer? The guys also give Petr Mrazek some love.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us